IU, Indiana State, Evansville learn their path in 2024 NCAA baseball tournament

The 2024 NCAA baseball tournament bracket was revealed Monday. Three in-state teams made the regional field as Indiana State and IU received at-large bids and Evansville earned one of the 31 automatic bids for winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

IU baseball headed to Knoxville

Indiana baseball didn't have to sweat it out on Monday.

The Hoosiers (32-24-1) were a bubble team, but found out they were headed to the Knoxville Regional right at the start of ESPN2's selection show on Monday afternoon.

They will be part of a regional featuring No. 1 overall seed Tennessee, Northern Kentucky and Southern Miss. The Volunteers are fresh off winning the SEC tournament for the second time in three seasons.

Indiana will open the regional on Friday against a Southern Miss team that's won 40 or more games in eight straight seasons.

Indiana's resume proved tournament worthy with a No. 56 ranked RPI and No. 39 strength of schedule, according to D1Baseball.

The Hoosiers made a run to the Big Ten tournament semifinals only to lose a pair of games to a Nebraska team that beat Penn State on Sunday for the title. They finished third in the regular season Big Ten standings after a late season surge that saw them win five straight series for the first time 2019 and six of their last seven.

It's the fourth time the Hoosiers are headed to the postseason during Jeff Mercer's tenure.

Indiana State baseball bound for Lexington

Despite having an RPI at No. 10, the Sycamores were not chosen as a regional host site, following up on last year's drama in the Super Regional. Indiana State (42-13) will play Illinois (34-19) on Friday in Lexington, Ky. Host and No. 2 seed Kentucky (40-14) faces Western Michigan (32-11) in the other matchup in the regional.

Evansville baseball going to Greenville

Evansville, who beat top-seeded Indiana State for its first MVC tournament title since 2006, will play No. 16 East Carolina in the Greenville Regional. VCU (37-21) and Wake Forest (38-20) are also part of the field. The regional winner will advance to play the Knoxville Regional winner, hosted by top-seeded Tennessee.

The 64 NCAA tournament teams are placed in 16 four-team regions, with teams seeded one through four to compete in a double-elimination format. Regionals will be played from Friday to Monday and the 16 regional champions advance to super regionals the following weekend.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU, Indiana State, Evansville learn path in NCAA baseball tournament