IU guard Xavier Johnson out indefinitely: 'I don’t know when X is gonna be back'

IU point guard Xavier Johnson has been ruled out indefinitely. Johnson injured his left elbow on Jan. 30 against Iowa. He has missed the Hoosiers’ past two games with the injury.

Freshman Gabe Cupps has started the past two games at point guard in Johnson’s place. Cupps has scored two points in each game back in the starting lineup.

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) winces in pain after being injured during the second half of the Indiana versus Iowa men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

“I don’t know when 'X' is gonna be back,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the Hoosiers’ 76-73 win at Ohio State on Tuesday. “He’s doubtful, so it’s gonna put a lot of pressure on (Trey Galloway), and Gabe, and Anthony (Leal) and CJ (Gunn) — guys that are coming in the game to handle the ball and make basketball plays.”

Johnson — Indiana’s sixth-year senior — averages 8.3 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hoosiers this year while shooting 40.7% from the field. Johnson is back in Bloomington for a third season after beginning his career at Pittsburgh. He missed all seven of Indiana’s games in December with a left foot injury.

Johnson suffered a season-ending right foot fracture last December and was granted a medical redshirt waiver to return for a sixth season in college. IU is 8-6 with Johnson and 6-3 without him this season.

