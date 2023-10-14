Who is IU football's QB? We're in Week 7, and we don't know — and neither does Tom Allen.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Indiana came into 2023 not knowing who its starting quarterback would be. Halfway through the season, the Hoosiers still don’t know who their starting quarterback is.

Tayven Jackson was the guy. Until he wasn’t.

Jackson won Indiana’s QB battle after the second game of the season, and his 299-yard outing in IU’s Week 3 loss to Louisville seemed to solidify his standing. After shaky performances against Akron and Maryland, the Tennessee transfer watched Brendan Sorsby lead the team to two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter against the Terrapins.

In IU’s 52-7 loss at No. 2 Michigan on Saturday, Jackson and Sorsby split reps, with Jackson leading four of Indiana’s full drives and Sorsby spearheading the other six.

“That was the plan,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “We met with the guys during the week, (and) told them we were gonna do exactly what we did. We were going to play Tayven the first two series and play Brendan the third and fourth series and see who had the hot hand.”

Neither quarterback had the hot hand. Jackson finished 7 of 13 for 52 yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble. Sorsby was 6-of-15 for 44 yards, a lost fumble and 30 rushing yards.

On Monday, Allen said Jackson would remain the starter following the bye week, with no indication that Sorsby would get early snaps Saturday. After getting trampled by the Wolverines, IU wants to solidify the QB spot.

“There’s no question we’ll make a decision who we feel like needs to be the guy,” Allen said. “I was just trying to use this as an opportunity to see who would step up and take (the spot). Hopefully, one of them would’ve done that.”

Indiana fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell the day after losing to Maryland, replacing him with quality control coach Rod Carey. Coming off a bye week, the Hoosiers only mustered one score in Carey’s debut in the position.

That score was a passing touchdown. Not by Jackson or Sorsby, but by junior wide receiver Donaven McCulley. In the first quarter, Sorsby threw a backward pass to McCulley, who found running back Jaylin Lucas open for a 44-yard score. Michigan scored 52 unanswered from that point on.

McCulley — the Lawrence North product — started four games at quarterback for Indiana in 2021 and moved to receiver the following the season. His 44 yards on one attempt equaled Sorsby’s passing output, and he was 8 yards shy of Jackson's total.

“I think it is really hard to get yourself in a routine and get other guys in a routine,” McCulley said of the rotating quarterback situation. “I’m not sure why they would switch off, but I think it’s hard to get into a routine when you’re doing that.”

McCulley added sometimes the offensive unit learned which quarterback would start a drive on the bench. Other times, players didn’t know which QB would enter until the final huddle before marching on the field.

No team should be this deep into a season with questions at the most important position in sports. But with neither Jackson nor Sorsby finding much of a rhythm this year, the Indiana coaching staff remains undecided.

The position has been a revolving door for IU since Michael Penix — now the Heisman Trophy frontrunner at Washington — tore his ACL in November 2020. Since then, eight players (including Penix) have started games at quarterback for the Hoosiers.

The equation at quarterback will become more complicated with the pending return of Dexter Williams. The redshirt junior started Indiana’s last two games of the 2022 season before dislocating his right knee in the finale against Purdue.

Williams was listed as questionable in Indiana’s injury report Saturday and was active as the team’s emergency quarterback. Allen believes Williams can return “in the next week or two” for IU.

Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) has lost three of its past four games, with that win being a narrow quadruple-overtime escape vs. Akron. The Hoosiers are deep into the year with an offense that averages 14 points per game against FBS opponents. That drops to 11.6 ppg in regulation when removing the overtimes against Akron.

It hasn’t mattered who’s calling the plays or throwing the ball, Indiana’s offense has been pitiful all season. Until the Hoosiers find consistency and an identity, there will be no progress offensively.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football: Tom Allen keeps rotating QBs midway through season