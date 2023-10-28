IU football vs. Penn State: Better from Brendan Sorsby, but Hoosiers' upset bid falls short

Indiana entered Saturday’s game at No. 10 Penn State a 30.5-point underdog. The Hoosiers gave the Nittany Lions an unexpected, 60-minute battle that ended in a 33-24 Penn State victory.

The loss brings IU to 2-6 on the season. Here are three things to take away from Indiana’s fourth consecutive loss.

Special teams has become a legitimate issue

For the second week in a row, IU trailed 17-14 at halftime. Just like in last week’s game against Rutgers, special teams miscues contributed to the Hoosiers trailing at halftime.

After Jaylin Lucas muffed multiple punts this year — one of which cost Indiana three points at the end of the first half last week — Camden Jordan replaced him as the return man. Jordan proceeded to drop a punt in the first quarter against Penn State, leading to the Nittany Lions’ first touchdown of the afternoon.

Whether it’s been muffed punts, blocked punts, poor tackling on returns or missed field goals, teams have dominated in the third phase of the game this season.

The Hoosiers struggle too much on offense to give away points on special teams. On Saturday, IU outgained Penn State 349 yards to 342 on offense. IU averaged 6.6 yards per play to Penn State’s 4.6.

Special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin has struggled to have his unit play up to par. Indiana’s offense and defense fought too hard to ultimately lose because of blunders on special teams.

One bright spot, punter James Evans, who averaged 58 yards on his four punts.

Brendan Sorsby is getting comfortable in Rod Carey’s offense

Oct 28, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

Saturday was easily the best performance of quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s career. It wasn’t a perfect outing, but the redshirt freshman proved why the IU coaching staff chose to make him the starter over the past two games.

Sorsby read what the Penn State defense gave him all game. In the first half, he threw touchdowns of 90 and 69 yards — taking advantage of blitzes and finding DeQuece Carter and Donavan McCulley with space to run.

Despite an interception to end the half, Sorsby came back out and played a poised second half. Sorsby led the Hoosiers on 14- and 12-play drives to start the second half. He stayed in the game despite taking a tough hit in the fourth quarter. On the same drive Sorsby took that shot, he connected with Omar Cooper Jr. for a 26-yard score.

Indiana only amassed 21 points combined in Rod Carey’s first two games as offensive coordinator. The Hoosiers surpassed that on the road against the nation’s 10th-ranked team Saturday.

Sorsby — who ran IU’s scout team for Carey as a true freshman in 2022 — is starting to pick up the new offense. He finished Saturday going 13-of-19 for 269 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and a fumble.

IU still doesn’t sport some lethal offensive attack, but Saturday’s performance through the air shows Sorsby has developed chemistry and understanding with his new offensive coordinator.

There's still bowl game hope. Hey, there's a chance.

Indiana now has to win out to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2020. But after Saturday’s performance, the Hoosiers showed they can play well enough to beat every team left on their schedule.

Penn State is the last ranked team left on IU’s slate. Next week, IU will host a Wisconsin squad that received votes in the polls this week. If IU can find a way to win against the Badgers, it will face three under-.500 teams — Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue — to conclude the regular season.

IU’s pursuit of bowl eligibility is very improbable, but not impossible. The Hoosiers need to string together four straight performances reminiscent of what they did Saturday. To this point of the season, this team has failed to prove it can do that. But if the effort against Penn State proves to be a turning point, then maybe Indiana can sneak its way to a six-win season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Penn State Brendan Sorsby, Hoosiers come up short