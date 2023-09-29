IU football vs. Maryland What we're watching: Keys for win, fan frustration, predictions

Indiana football moved to .500 on the season with a 29-27 victory in Week 4 against Akron (in four overtimes) last week. The Hoosiers picked up the win despite being outgained by a 474-282 margin and fans showing their frustration with IU's offensive play-calling.

How will IU respond against undefeated Maryland on the road? IndyStar's Zach Osterman and Zion Brown are headed to College Park for what is usually a bowl bellwether game for the Hoosiers.

Insider: Tom Allen needs to fix IU fast, starting with attitude and a failing offense.

Zach's 3 keys for IU football vs. Maryland

Indiana vs. Maryland betting odds

IU is a 14-point underdog as of Friday morning, per BetMGM. The over/under is set at 50.5. IU is +450 moneyline, while Maryland is -650.

What channel is Indiana vs. Maryland on?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Indiana vs. Maryland will air on the Big Ten Network. Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Elise Menaker will serve as the sideline reporter. The game can be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

IU fan reminds Tom Allen 'it's a business.'

Indiana coach Tom Allen held his weekly show with Hoosiers radio announcer Don Fischer on Wednesday night, and a Hoosiers fan had a message he felt had to relay:

"My section is extremely unhappy... They are unhappy with the play-calling, coach. To a man, they love you... My statement is: It's a business. You understand what I'm saying, because you're the coach and we love you."

Absolutely bizarre moment on Inside Indiana Football tonight.



A fan approached the microphone to make a statement about Indiana fans’ frustrations with play-calling, then told Tom Allen, “It’s a business.”



Full clip 👇 #iufb pic.twitter.com/cO30EIsJt2 — Mason Williams (@mvsonwilliams) September 27, 2023

The Hoosiers were held to less than 300 yards of total offense for the third time this season in the 29-27 overtime win over Akron. In the second half, four of their five possessions ended in a three and out. They also failed to score a touchdown from the 1-yard line multiple times.

This came a week after IU turned it over on downs at the goal line looking to tie the game against Louisville.

"I think everyone sitting in this room knows it wasn't very good, and it wasn't good enough,” offensive coordinator Walt Bell said.

Bell's Hoosiers offense ranks 103rd in the nation in total offense (337.5 yards per game) and tied for 103rd in points per game (21.8).

Taulia Tagovailoa is cooking

Maryland's QB leads the Big Ten in passing yards (1,112), passing TDs (8), total offense (1,165) and points responsible for (62).

If that's not scary enough, in his past two starts against IU, he combined for 689 passing yards (64.6%), four touchdowns and didn’t have any turnovers.

Prediction

Zach Osterman, IndyStar: It's genuinely hard, for a variety of reasons, to imagine IU playing worse than it did in its four-overtime win over Akron last weekend. This has often been a competitive game for the Hoosiers since divisional realignment, and given Maryland's slow starts in a couple games this season, maybe Indiana jumps out early and turns up the heat. But until this offense proves it can move and score the ball at the required level, it's hard to pick the Hoosiers to win on the road in league play. Much less against a proven quarterback leading a 4-0 team that's a two-touchdown favorite. Maryland 35, Indiana 20.

Mike Niziolek, Herald-Times: Indiana is going to have to prove it can move the ball and score against Big Ten competition and get past the 20-point ceiling that’s been in place for much of offensive coordinator Walt Bell’s tenure. The Hoosiers will be in serious trouble if those three and outs start stacking up. Maryland has the best offense they’ve faced this season and could quickly make things ugly. If this turns into a blowout that would be an ominous sign for IU’s bowl chances. Maryland 35, Indiana 17.

