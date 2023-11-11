IU football vs. Illinois: Hoosiers defense no-shows as slim bowl hopes squashed in OT loss

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Bowl eligibility fell off the table for Indiana on Saturday, in the wake of a 48-45 overtime loss at Illinois.

Here are three reasons why:

No(ffense) problem

Las Vegas didn’t expect much scoring Saturday in Champaign. It doesn’t happen often, but Vegas was wrong.

Thanks largely to prolific, efficient passing attacks — and the ability to capitalize on a few key mistakes — Indiana and Illinois blew past the over/under of 44 before halftime. The Illini had more yards and fewer points at the break, IU leading 27-26, but neither side struggled for success with the ball.

At the intermission, the two sides had combined for 53 points and 585 total offensive yards. One week after Indiana capped Wisconsin at two touchdowns, and Illinois managed key stops on the way to an upset win at Minnesota, both defenses took turns looking equal parts porous and disorganized. The game’s two quarterbacks (three if you count Donaven McCulley, IU’s converted wide receiver) were only too happy to take advantage.

Costly mistakes

One week after the cleanliness of their performance (two penalties, no turnovers), the Hoosiers threw up far too many of their own road blocks Saturday.

Turnovers, sacks, costly penalties in every phase. On a day when Indiana’s defense could not slow Illinois down, the Hoosiers badly needed not to hurt themselves. But they did, repeatedly, damaging their upset hopes in myriad ways.

Tom Allen calls them “CATs,” or “crimes against the team.” He will have plenty to sift through after the self-inflicted ugliness in Champaign on Saturday.

Defensive disaster

One week after perhaps its best performance of the Big Ten season, Indiana’s defense effectively ended it.

The Hoosiers allowed well north of 600 total yards of offense, never once really troubling backup-turned-starting quarterback John Paddock. He finished with 507 passing yards and four touchdowns.

IU could not pressure, could not slow, could not trouble Illinois’ offense beyond a handful of first-half stops and red-zone holds. Whatever adjustments Allen and coordinator Matt Guerrieri threw at the problem failed to solve it. Illinois repeatedly burned Indiana, particularly through the air.

Including on the game-winning play in OT as the Hoosiers blitzed but couldn't get to Paddock, who hit Isaiah Williams for a walk-off touchdown.

Far too many Illini touchdowns came far too easily — Illinois’ five non-OT touchdown drives Saturday averaged five plays and roughly 81 yards.

This collapse was difficult to explain, but the consequences were not. Indiana’s best offensive performance in Big Ten play this season came on the same day the Hoosiers were eliminated from bowl contention (barring something hugely unforeseen), because their defense never found its feet or its backbone in Champaign.

Even a last-minute comeback to force overtime couldn't ultimately rescue victory, and keep bowl hopes alive for another week.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs Illinois: Defense a no-show, no bowl for Hoosiers