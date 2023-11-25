IU football: What is Tom Allen's buyout if he's fired?

BLOOMINGTON – More than a few Indiana football fans will ask themselves Saturday whether, win or lose, Tom Allen is coaching his final game as Hoosiers head coach.

The Hoosiers have a 9-26 record over the last three seasons — second worst in the Power Five — and are 3-23 in the Big Ten.

Were IU athletic director Scott Dolson to cut ties with Allen now, Dolson’s department would owe its seven-year coach more than $20 million per the terms of his buyout. Remaining guarantees from assistants’ salaries would add some tonnage onto that bill as well.

How much would IU owe Tom Allen if it fired him?

A year-by-year breakdown of IU’s duty in the case of firing without cause:

Dec. 1, 2023: $20.8 million.

Dec. 1, 2024: $7.95 million.

Dec. 1, 2025: $5.4 million.

Dec. 1, 2026: $2.75 million.

If the university wished to terminate Allen any time before Dec. 1, 2024, it would owe him all remaining base, deferred and outside, marketing and promotional income (OMPI). If, for example, he were to be fired without cause following the 2023 season, Indiana University would still owe him more than $20 million.

Beginning Dec. 1, 2024, IU’s duty falls to just 50% of that remaining income, a substantially smaller amount. Termination on that date, for example, would require the university to pay Allen a little under $8 million, and that number would fall under $6 million a year later. Any bowl-triggered extension years would remain in this bucket, for buyout purposes. Allen is scheduled to receive a $100,000 raise via OMPI in any such extension year.

Dec. 1 is the key date in the contract. It runs on a December-November fiscal year, meaning the last day of November is the last day on the contract’s fiscal calendar each year, turning it over Dec. 1.

The next year, it decreases to $3 million, then $1 million, then just $500,000 in the last two years of a contract scheduled to expire in November 2027.

The four FBS coaches fired in season — Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($76 million), Syracuse’s Dino Babers (reportedly between $8-9 million), Mississippi State’s Zach Arnett ($4.5 million) and Boise State’s Andy Avalos ($3 million) — will be owed $91 million.

Allen’s buyout would be among the highest ever paid out behind Fisher and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, who received a $21.7 million buyout from Auburn after being fired in 2020.

Financially, Dolson will have to weigh that cost against the potential for lost revenue in the form of declining season-ticket sales, depressed gameday revenue and fan disinterest. Is there a point of inflection at which buyout savings and depressed football-specific intake begin to approach one another?

Herald-Times reporter Mike Niziolek contributed to this story.

