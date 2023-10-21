IU football has regressed back to days resembling the worst versions of itself

BLOOMINGTON – It is bad, and it is difficult to see where it will get better.

Four years ago Thursday, Tom Allen celebrated through tears, in the afterglow of a dramatic win at Nebraska that clinched bowl eligibility for the first time in his tenure. That night was the third victory in four straight, as his Hoosiers looked, for the first time in so many years, like a competent, confident, dangerous Big Ten program.

Saturday afternoon, weak of voice and searching for answers, Allen cut a very different figure in the immediate aftermath of a dispiriting 31-14 loss to Rutgers.

This was his program’s 20th loss in its past 22 Big Ten games, all that momentum and belief from consecutive seasons the likes of which this program too rarely sees, disappeared entirely. Allen on Saturday had precious little to celebrate, but again and again, he tried to answer honestly the answerless questions that are dragging Indiana football down an all-too-familiar path to apathetic mediocrity.

The Hoosiers have not just slumped since that remarkable run across the Gator and Outback bowl seasons, seasons which made Allen a household name and his program the envy of so many of its conference peers. IU football has regressed back to something resembling the worst versions of itself across the past 25 years.

Indiana has become a program that cannot score enough points, prevent enough points or avoid enough simple yet destructive mistakes, to protect what little momentum it can build for itself.

There is an obvious direction this program is headed right now. Obvious not just by results, but because Indiana football fans recognize it all too clearly.

What was even more disturbing Saturday afternoon was just how painfully clear it is becoming that Allen — the architect of what was so recently such a promising period in IU’s history — can’t find the solutions to arresting that downward slide.

“Got to keep working. Got five games left. Got to find a way to keep getting better every week,” Allen said postgame Saturday. “Guys get down and get discouraged, and we’ve got to battle back.”

The battle did not last long Saturday.

IU (2-5, 0-4) scored the first touchdown of the game, then got pummeled and humbled the rest of the way. Facing as straightforward of an opportunity to pull themselves back together as they’re likely to get this month, or perhaps this season, the Hoosiers went alarmingly quietly.

That’s not to disrespect Rutgers, a bowl-worthy team now bound for the postseason. But the Scarlet Knights (6-2, 3-2) make no pretense over what they are, or what they do — power run game, stout defense, limit their mistakes while waiting patiently to capitalize upon yours.

Rarely can a football game be reduced to simply, “Stop the run and play it clean,” but this one wasn’t far off.

Indiana allowed Rutgers 276 rushing yards. Indiana committed two costly special teams mistakes that led directly to 10 Rutgers points. Indiana finished Saturday’s loss having possessed the ball for not even 1 ½ quarters, and for most of the game that mattered Rutgers more or less doubled the Hoosiers in offensive snaps.

Again, alarmingly quietly.

“We knew what was coming,” linebacker and captain Aaron Casey said. “We needed to do a better job of stopping it.”

The troubling part of that assessment is that it is a refrain, a chorus sung far too often lately.

Across the past 2 ½ years, the Hoosiers have lost these games just like this. Allen’s turned over his entire offensive staff since the start of the 2021 season, and yet IU still can’t move or score the ball consistently in Big Ten games. He’s given defensive play-calling away, taken it back and given it away again, to similar results. Indiana is among the most aggressive teams in the country at emphasizing special teams — understandable given Allen has been a special teams coordinator in his past — and in that phase the Hoosiers have committed some unforgivable sins just this season.

“You rely on the character of your guys, your coaches, being able to stand strong in the face of adversity, self-inflicted or not,” Allen said. “Just be able to continue to battle.”

This day-by-day consistency is a core tenet of Allen’s coaching philosophy. The ability to break any challenge or obstacle down into its component parts, then solve the problem by dealing with each one.

Yet this year even he has struggled with that. He’s changed his offensive coordinator midseason, a necessary but nevertheless fundamentally concerning move. It’s Week 8 and he still can’t find a straight answer on which of his quarterbacks is his starter, and why, and whether they’ll remain that way going forward.

When you cannot practice that confident consistency as a coach, it is a lot to ask of your players.

This isn’t to suggest Allen isn’t trying, or that he’s simply overmatched. Smart football people consider him a smart football person, and it wasn’t three years ago he was the toast of the sport not just for his strategy, but also his spirit.

Indiana football was as refreshing as it was impressive. To see it go so stale, so quickly, has been jarring.

Honest almost to a fault, Allen admitted Saturday morale can become a problem if the Hoosiers don’t find a turnaround soon. In the transfer portal era, morale drain usually precedes roster drain. Allen’s job now is keeping the pieces together such that the Hoosiers find something unexpected in the next two weeks, and keep bowl eligibility on the table into mid-November.

His team will keep fighting, he promised, but the line between fighting and flailing is often a thin one. Once pointed in such a promising direction, Tom Allen’s Indiana football is giving itself precious little opportunity to break out of this deepening slump.

