IU football recruiting: Fishers RB Khobie Martin commits to Hoosiers

Fishers running back Khobie Martin committed to Indiana football on Friday.

The 6-foot, 195-pound running back, who was recently offered by IU and opened up his commitment from Miami of Ohio, has 768 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs so far this season, which comes after his 1,194-yard, 16-touchdown season as a junior.

Martin missed the second half of Friday’s 42-28 loss to Brownsburg after he was banged up his shoulder on a short touchdown run. Fishers coach Curt Funk said Martin should be back either this week or next.

Martin showed what he can do with a 37-carry, 285-yard, three-TD night in a 35-34 overtime loss to Hamilton Southeastern earlier this month.

Ask any of the 8,000 or so fans at that game — heck, ask the players — and they will tell you they were impressed with the Fishers senior running back. If not, they are lying.

Martin ran over, around and through the HSE defense, especially in the second half, against a good defense, too. I’m not sure I’ve seen an effort like that in a losing effort.

Fishers is 3-2 and ranked seventh in Class 6A and Martin's strong start has him in the mix for IndyStar Mr. Football.

