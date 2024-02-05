IU football recruiting: Carmel OL Evan Parker becomes Curt Cignetti's second 2025 commit

Two weeks after new Indiana coach Curt Cignetti reoffered a scholarship to Evan Parker, the Carmel junior offensive lineman became the second player — and second offensive lineman — to commit to the Hoosiers in the 2025 class.

Carmel offensive lineman Evan Parker

The 6-4, 295-pound Parker, a Class 6A Junior All-State selection by the Indiana Football Coaches Association, announced his commitment to IU on Monday. Parker, a three-star prospect and the No. 21 in-state player by 247Sports, joins Illinois lineman Matt Marek as commitments in the 2025 class for the Hoosiers.

Parker, who was originally offered by IU when Tom Allen was coach in September, also had offers from Akron, Austin Peay, Ball State, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Illinois State, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.

“Toughness, work ethic, energy level, leadership, and character,” Carmel coach John Hebert said of Parker’s best characteristics as a player. “Evan is a very physical player who is always striving to improve himself and his game. He truly loves football.”

