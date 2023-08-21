IU football puts Matt Hohlt on scholarship: 'Those are the ones you can't wait to award.'

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football linebacker Matt Hohlt was mobbed by his teammates in celebration Thursday when the coaching staff announced the Center Grove grad was being put on scholarship during a team meeting.

The Hoosiers put out video of the reveal on X (formerly Twitter).

“This guy gives it every time he steps on the field, I want this guy in the fox hole with me,” Indiana linebackers coach Chad Wilt said, of Hohlt. “This guy is one of the ultimate warriors.”

Talking Points: Why a certain Hoosier will 'run through a wall' for Tom Allen

“Those are always special, wherever you see them from. That’s always a pretty cool thing," IU coach Tom Allen said Friday. "But when you know so much about him and how hard he’s worked, he’s so respected. You saw the response. It’s always a big response, but that was pretty passionate and just so genuine from our guys.

"They love him and respect him. He’s worked so hard. He’s a really good football player. He has such great instincts. But it’s the details, the way he works, the way he prepares, the way he practices, the way he does everything at such a high level. It allows him to be very effective for us. He was a really good player for us last year. He earned it."

Hohlt earned attention last season when he went from a contributor on special teams to earning a spot in the rotation at linebacker. He played in 10 games (one start) and had 19 tackles (12 solo) with 1.5 tackles for loss in 141 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

The coaching staff praised him at the time as a constant standout in practice.

Hohlt had a scholarship offer from Wabash coming of high school but opted to follow in the footsteps of his father Eric, a former walk-on receiver with the Hoosiers in the early 80’s.

"You come here as a walk-on. Pretty cool that his dad did the same thing," Allen said. "It’s just a neat legacy to have that opportunity. Those are the ones you can’t wait to (award). You always try to find creative ways to do those. With him getting put up on the board for the Swarm D, which is a big deal. We put guys up there on that wall that represent the culture on our side of the football defensively, and so we got him, put him up there on that, and then I had a chance to announce him as a scholarship award winner. It was pretty cool. It was an awesome night.”

“He was convinced at that time,” Eric Hohlt told IndyStar last year. “‘I want to play here. I want to play at Indiana.’”

IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch Indiana Hoosiers football put walk-on Matt Hohlt on scholarship