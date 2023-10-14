IU football led No. 2 Michigan after one quarter. Wolverines woke up, scored 52 straight.

After the first quarter Saturday, it was Indiana 7, Michigan 0.

No, really.

Against the No. 2 team in the country, in a building it hadn’t won in since 1967 and breaking in a new offensive coordinator, IU lead, and it wasn’t really all that fluky. Sure, there was the trick play, but IU had been able to move the ball in Rod Carey’s debut at OC and the defense got after Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy.

That was the first quarter. A quarter in which the Hoosiers outgained the Wolverines 141 to 17. Then it snowballed as Michigan dominated, scoring 52 unanswered points on its way to a 52-7 win Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

More: How an IU players-only meeting led Tom Allen to change how he runs practice

More: His wife needed an emergency C-section, and he was 1,000 miles away. IU staff stepped up.

IU's QB carousel

Tayven Jackson started and played the first two drives of the game — a three-and-out and then a nicely-engineered drive deep into Michigan territory via short throws, but it ended in an interception. He returned for the second drive of the second half (he fumbled after being sacked) and was replaced again by Brendan Sorsby. Jackson returned in the fourth quarter, with a delay of game penalty before the drive's first play, soon followed by another interception.

Sorsby did most of his good work on the ground, with a few nifty runs. The big play in the first half for the Hoosiers was some trickery with Sorsby throwing back across the field — behind the line of scrimmage — to Donaven McCulley, and the former Lawrence North star QB hit a wide-open Jaylin Lucas for a 44-yard touchdown and early Hoosiers lead.

Sorsby finished 6-of-15 for 44 passing yards, with 30 rushing yards and one lost fumble.

Jackson was 7-of-13 for 52 passing yards with three turnovers.

When asked postgame about the QB situation, Tom Allen said, "Was hoping someone would step up... didn't happen."

Dexter Williams traveled and dressed, so assuming his lengthy rehab from injury is complete, he'll likely be the next to get a chance under center for the Hoosiers.

*Old-friend alert*: Former IU QB Jack Tuttle came in the fourth quarter for Michigan after McCarthy and the Wolverines had built a 38-7 lead.

Penalties were killers

Down 14-7 late in the second quarter with the ball, the Hoosiers were hanging tight before two penalties really derailed the first half’s good work.

Center Zach Carpenter was called for an illegal-hands-to-the-face penalty that negated a 37-yard passing play from Sorsby to McCulley that would have given IU a first down at Michigan’s 38-yard line with 3:24 left in the second quarter. Instead, it resulted in a 2nd-and-22 from IU’s 13-yard line and then a punt with 1:40 left.

On Michigan’s next possession, Marcus Burris Jr. was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty after tackling Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy. That gave U-M a 1st-and-10 at IU’s 28 and five plays later it was 21-7 and the half was over. The Hoosiers never recovered as Michigan went for the kill.

Omar Cooper Jr., take a bow

Sure the score was 38-7 late in the third quarter, but the Lawrence North grad made what Joel Klatt called "the catch of the year" on the Fox broadcast. Check it out:

How did Cooper Jr. hang onto this?! 😱@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/F3DLvNwbhu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Hoosiers football loses big to No. 2 Michigan Wolverines