IU football learns which Big Ten opponents it will play when league expands to 18 teams

BLOOMINGTON – IU football now understands fully the difficulty of its path through a newly expanded Big Ten.

Per news released via a variety of channels Thursday, the soon-to-be-18-team Big Ten will move to what it calls its “Flex Protect XVIII” scheduling model. Patterned after the “Flex Protect+” model built to accommodate the two Los Angeles schools arriving next academic year, the new flex model will see each program “play other members at least twice during a five-year cycle — and no more than three times — with one home and one road game included during the five-year span.” That’s per an IU news release, which also confirmed that IU’s annual Old Oaken Bucket rivalry with Purdue is among 12 protected rivalries that will still be played annually.

IndyStar confirmed that protection applies not just to the annual scheduling of the game, but also its customary slot on the calendar. The Bucket game will remain on the final weekend of the regular season.

The IU release said the Big Ten office “worked to balance (schools’) annual travel by distance, regions of the conference and time zones, along with maintaining flexibility as the college football landscape evolves.”

What that dangling last bullet point means is open to enormous interpretation. For the moment, Indiana will simply need to grapple with the reality of a conference now up to 18 members — thanks to the impending arrival of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington — and as difficult to navigate as it has ever been.

The league released future Big Ten opponents starting next season and through the 2028 season, a stretch that will see IU host five games in a season three times (2024, 2026, 2028) and host just four Big Ten games in the other two years.

Indiana’s full pairings for each of those five seasons are as follows:

Game dates will be announced at a later time.

The revised schedules are a stark reminder for Indiana that the division-less future the Hoosiers once felt would benefit them competitively has become much more challenging of late.

Breaking free of the top-heavy Big Ten East was once seen as a measure of relief. Instead, IU’s new reality sets in as soon as next season.

Before the additions of Washington and Oregon via conference consolidation last summer, the Hoosiers weren’t expected to face Michigan or Ohio State, for the first time since divisional realignment a decade ago. Now, Indiana puts both the Wolverines (home) and the Buckeyes (road) back on the schedule, while adding a visit from Washington and a trip to UCLA, two Pac-12 schools preparing to relocate to the newly toughened Big Ten.

IU has expected this change for some time, even going so far as to pull out of the final two years of a series with Louisville in an effort to create easier nonconference schedules. That compensation will be crucial, as the road through the league has become considerably steeper in the last two years.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football schedule: See which Big Ten teams IU will play