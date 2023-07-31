IU football hopes new faces on field and sidelines can revive feeble offense

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret Indiana football's offense has been a wreck the past two seasons. And that lack of offensive production has helped derail the Hoosiers from the highs of 2020 to a 6-18 combined record over the past two years.

Tom Allen fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan after the 2021 season and brought in Walt Bell. The offense improved — 17.2 points per game to 23.2 — but it still wasn’t enough to compete in the rugged Big Ten.

Allen then fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller in October and hired Bob Bostad to replace him. Also new to the offensive staff is wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker, who worked with Bell at previous stops.

Bostad is tasked with rebuilding one of the Big Ten’s inferior offensive lines. In 2022, IU was second-worst in the conference in rushing yards per game (110.8) and third-worst in yards per carry (3.4). IU allowed 38 sacks last year, which was tied for the second-most in the Big Ten.

With uncertainty of who IU's starting quarterback will be when it faces Ohio State on Sept. 2, Allen wants to emphasize the running game.

“I think it's huge, and I think that takes some stress off (the quarterback) position without question,” Allen said at Big Ten media days Thursday. “It affects our defense, it affects our whole team. So I know that's a huge priority, and that’s what we’re putting a lot of emphasis on, and coach Bostad’s gonna be a big part of that.”

Although the Hoosiers were a pass-first offense in 2022, they weren’t great at throwing the ball, either. IU ranked last in the Big Ten with 5.4 yards per attempt, and its 105.0 passer efficiency was the conference’s second-worst.

Bostad’s job will be made easier by the return of Matthew Bedford. Bedford — who is entering his fifth season as a starter in Bloomington — tore his ACL in IU’s 2022 season opener. The Cordova, Tenn., native has played both tackle and guard positions on the offensive line in his college career.

“Losing (Bedford) Week 1 was a big blow to us,” Allen said. “He was our best offensive lineman. He's back now 100% which is exciting.”

Dynamic-but-diminutive sophomore Jaylin Lucas and fifth-year senior Josh Henderson are expected to lead the backfield, alongside Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner.

Lucas excited fans as a freshman speed back last season. The Houma, La. native returned two kicks for touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten first team as a return specialist. Lucas averaged 5.5 yards per carry and scored a 71-yard touchdown in IU’s season finale against Purdue.

Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (12) leaves Idaho's Sean McCormick (10) grabbing air during the Indiana versus Idaho football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

“Bob Bostad changed the running game tremendously. As soon as I look up, it’s a hole,” Lucas said. “It makes it easier for me to actually get through defenders.”

Lucas added IU has implemented several multi-running back looks, which the team showed in its public spring practice in April. Lucas expects to play both in the backfield and as a slot receiver in 2023.

“He’s a running back first, but at the same time, we've got a very versatile guy that can do multiple things,” Allen said. “So it's about getting your best playmakers the football, and he's that guy.”

Who "that guy" at quarterback is remains a mystery.

Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson is battling Brendan Sorsby to start Week 1. Both players are redshirt freshmen who saw limited action in 2022. Jackson appeared in three games for the Volunteers and only attempted four passes. Sorsby played in one game for IU, when he had a pass intercepted against Penn State.

“We want to do a good job of having a system where our guys feel comfortable and, whoever that quarterback is, that they can maximize their strengths,” Allen said. “At the end of the day, it's being able to take your roster, maximizing those guys' skill sets where they can play their best football and be very, very productive.”

Redshirt junior Dexter Williams is expected to enter the quarterback picture at some point this season. Williams has been with IU since 2020 and started the final two games last year but dislocated his right knee in the finale vs. Purdue.

Williams was originally believed to need a 12-month recovery, but Allen claimed the dual-threat QB was ahead of schedule in May. Williams won’t be ready right away, but he’s expected to be activated at some point in the fall.

IU’s offense is going through major turnover this season. There are new faces on the field and coaching staff for an offense that badly needs improvement. The Tom Allen era has been a roller coaster, and the Hoosiers need to see an offensive uptick for the ride to head on its way up again.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football: Transfers, new coaches hope to revive offense