IU football hits rock bottom of Tom Allen tenure in blowout loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Start to finish, one of the ugliest days of Tom Allen’s Indiana tenure unfolded on an idyllic fall Saturday in suburban Washington.

Outplayed all three phases, the Hoosiers lost 44-17 to Maryland, falling to 2-3 in a season now trending rapidly in the wrong direction. Here are three reasons why:

Nothing on offense

All the self-reflection following an uninspired and nearly disastrous win against Akron last weekend looked wasted Saturday. Once again, Indiana’s offense looked stunted, disjointed and completely unable to build anything approaching rhythm.

Play-calling sequences rarely followed successful patterns. Route combinations led to slow-developing passing plays IU struggled to block. Four of the Hoosiers’ seven first-half drives lasted just three plays, and another ended on a failed fourth-down conversion deep in Maryland territory.

On a day when Taulia Tagovailoa looked dialed in on the other side of the ball, perhaps no measure of offense would have kept Indiana within touching distance of its Big Ten host. But an offense that’s now managed just four touchdowns in regulation against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents looked — for all last week’s soul searching — as impotent and devoid of ideas Saturday as it has through the first five games this season.

Even a quarterback change only lightly kickstarted an offense fighting for any measure of consistency. It’s difficult to know where the Hoosiers go for their points anymore, not an ideal state of affairs as October arrives.

Ugly response

A word on the wider issue of response.

One was promised, after the previous week’s indiscretions against a bad Akron team. IU promised, coaches and players, something much better this week.

Even a win wouldn’t have necessarily been required for Indiana to walk away from this game with some credit in the bank. Maryland is undefeated, Tagovailoa one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. A fighting loss with real progress would still have felt like the promised improvement from last weekend.

Instead, the Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) delivered the opposite — one of their limpest, poorest performances in recent memory. Maryland has, in recent years, been a consistent swing game for IU, a win or loss upon which bowl eligibility often hinged. This year was worse. The Terrapins pushed Indiana to the precipice, leaving Tom Allen to navigate his most difficult bye week in eight seasons in charge in Bloomington.

What comes next?

If all that self-reflection didn’t work last week, then what can the next two provide?

IU has its bye, then Michigan on the road, then a surging Rutgers at home. What needs to change to see more than what little Indiana has delivered so far this year?

Whatever changes he deems necessary, large or small, Allen needs to make them immediately. He will have no better window to try and fix all that ails his team than the extra week. He should not spare a second. This is the time for major change, if possible.

