IU football to hire Penn State assistant Ola Adams as new DBs coach, bring JMU RBs coach

BLOOMINGTON — Two more members of Curt Cignetti’s staff were confirmed via sources to IndyStar on Monday, bringing the total list of confirmed countable assistants to nine.

Ola Adams (secondary/safeties) and John Miller (running backs) will both join Cignetti’s first staff at Indiana. Their addition leaves just one countable assistant-coaching position open.

Derek Owings, Cignetti’s strength coach at James Madison, is also expected to fill the same position in Bloomington.

Penn State defensive analyst Ola Adams (center) is set to join Curt Cignetti's Indiana staff.

Adams comes to IU from Penn State, where he most recently served as a defensive analyst and also the Nittany Lions’ analytics coordinator. He also served for several years on Villanova’s defensive staff, including an extended turn as coordinator for the FCS powerhouse. Adams’ resume boasts strong recruiting connections in Philadelphia, as well was the Washington/Maryland/Virginia area.

Miller becomes the sixth assistant (and seventh coach, counting Owings) to follow Cignetti to Indiana from James Madison. Miller filled the same role in Harrisonburg.

In total, four of those six assistants — Miller, coordinator Mike Shanahan, quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri and tight ends/special teams coach Grant Cain — arrive on the offensive side of the football.

Including offensive line coach Bob Bostad, who was retained from Tom Allen’s staff, the Hoosiers have now committed five countable positions on offense, and four on defense. It stands to reason Cignetti’s last hire will serve somewhere on his defensive staff.

