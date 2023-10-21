IU football goes down quietly as Rutgers sends Hoosiers to humbling homecoming loss

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana lost its third game in a row Saturday, absorbing a physically humbling 31-14 loss to Rutgers on homecoming. Here are three reasons why:

Special teams gaffes

Already offensively challenged, Indiana will have known coming into this game the need to be as clean as possible in other areas. Rutgers could not score points cheaply.

Yet between a blocked punt that looked apparent even pre-snap, and a muffed punt late in the second quarter that handed Rutgers plum field position, 10 of the Scarlet Knights’ 17 first-half points came exactly that way.

This is not new. Penalties and foul-ups in special teams have been a frustrating feature, rather than a bug, for Indiana through seven games so far this season. Against a ball-control, possession-based offense like Rutgers — intent upon chewing clock and shortening games — they were hugely costly Saturday, digging for the Hoosiers an unnecessary hole.

Doyel: IU can't afford Tom Allen's buyout, but can it afford program bottoming out?

Rutgers grinds it out

The Scarlet Knights offer no pretense on their way to winning. They run the ball physically and often, downhill into the teeth of defenses they essentially challenge to outmuscle them.

They are not particularly explosive, and they weren’t Saturday afternoon. What they were, though, was efficient. Their drives extended, their time of possession shortening the game possession after possession.

As snap counts piled up and became more lopsided toward the visitors, Indiana’s defense visibly weakened. It will have been difficult to imagine Gavin Wimsatt’s 80-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter not at least partly a product of a defense too worn down by a huge snap-count disparity.

This is how Rutgers wins games, and how the Knights got bowl eligible Saturday. It’s how they likely closed off IU’s last reasonable path, however unlikely, to the same.

Hoosiers go quietly

It was probably the likeliest outcome, given the program’s trajectory across the past 2-3 seasons. But it still felt telling to watch Indiana lose so cleanly and quietly.

Rutgers’ visit felt like a last stand of sorts for the Hoosiers, who are likely to be heavy underdogs each of the next two weeks. Win, and there was still a feasible path to bowl eligibility through a more comfortable November. Lose, and that window likely closes early next month.

For much of the first half, IU looked at least up for the fight. But the Hoosiers scoring their last points with almost 34 minutes of football left to play told an ugly story of an ugly afternoon, to punctuate an increasingly ugly season.

Indiana is a program seeking answers it cannot find, to questions consuming any hope of its success.

How Tom Allen recovers that looks increasingly unclear.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Why IU football lost to Rutgers: Bad special teams torpedo Hoosiers