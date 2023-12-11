IU football flips a second James Madison recruit as DL Mario Landino commits to Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON – IU’s parade of flips from James Madison grew to include Pennsylvania defensive lineman Mario Landino on Monday.

Landino, like quarterback Alberto Mendoza, announced his decision via social media, after a weekend visit to Bloomington. Based on interactions with current IU players on Twitter, Landino could be planning to enroll early.

A 6-4, 255-pound lineman from Emmaus (Pa.), Landino had been committed to JMU since late June. He received an Indiana offer Dec. 4, the same day he announced his decision to reopen his recruitment. The Hoosiers moved quickly to bring Landino to campus, and he committed to IU following a visit last weekend.

The addition of Landino and Mendoza brings Cignetti’s 2024 class back up to 14 players, after a rush of decommitments and decisions not to re-offer a handful of players previous coach Tom Allen had committed.

Cignetti and his staff are also heavily active in the transfer market, having already landed Wake Forest running back transfer Justice Ellison Sunday night.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football recruiting: Mario Landino commits after JMU flip