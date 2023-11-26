IU football coaching candidates: Who will Indiana turn to replace Tom Allen?

BLOOMINGTON – For the first time in 13 years, Indiana will conduct a national search for a football coach.

Given the challenges of the job — escalating NIL concerns, a fluid and uneven transfer portal, an increasingly challenging Big Ten — getting this hire right will be as difficult as it is pivotal for Athletic Director Scott Dolson.

The demands on the position to regain some sense of competitiveness, for a program with just three conference wins in the past three years, would seem to lend a leg up to coaches with experience running their own program already. But there could be some, either with IU ties or the personal agency (or both) to interest Dolson in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, here’s an initial (and by no means exhaustive) list of potential candidates:

Candidates listed in alphabetical order

Jason Candle, head coach, Toledo

The class of the MAC right now, Candle has more than 60 wins across the past nine seasons leading Toledo. He’s steered the Rockets to multiple conference titles and a half-dozen bowl games, with some Power Four upsets mixed in as well.

If Indiana wants head-coaching track record, it probably can’t do much better than the 44-year-old Ohio native. The strike against Candle? Primarily, a Mount Union graduate who’s been at Toledo since 2009, he’s never tasted Power Four football as a coach.

Chris Creighton, head coach, Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton lifts the trophy after of the 41-27 win over San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

The second of three coaches with MAC ties on this list, Creighton ticks a ton of boxes. He’s turned one of the least-resourced programs in his conference into an annual winner, with five bowl berths just in the seven seasons before this one. Creighton’s also been a head coach for more than 25 years, dating back to his small-college days at Ottawa and Wabash.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle in hiring him: Creighton is exceptionally close with Tom Allen, the coach Indiana just fired. Creighton hired Allen from Ben Davis High School to Wabash in 2007, and it was on Creighton’s recommendation that Allen hired Kalen DeBoer in 2019.

Jake Dickert, head coach, Washington State

Washington State coach Jake Dickert celebrates with his team during the second quarter against Oregon at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Like Jonathan Smith further down this list, Dickert has done a good job in a tough spot. Washington State is perennially one of the most difficult jobs in the Pac-12, and Dickert guided the Cougars to bowl berths in each of his first two seasons. Dickert is also from the Midwest, having played at Wisconsin-Stevens Point and coached at several smaller schools in the Big Ten footprint before landing in Pullman.

Dickert is charismatic and has a defensive background similar to Allen’s. That said, he doesn’t have as much head-coaching experience on this list as some, and while he’s done well at Wazzu, perhaps a little more seasoning would do him good.

Willie Fritz, head coach, Tulane

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz reacts after his team's touchdown against Southern Mississippi during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Like Creighton, Fritz has tremendous head-coaching experience down to the lower levels of the sport. He was a perennial national title contender at the FCS level with Sam Houston State, and across 10 years as head coach at Georgia Southern and Tulane, Fritz is 54-46 with six bowl appearances. His distinctive brand of the shotgun option gives him some novelty for a program that might value some.

Fritz has been reported as a serious candidate for a few Power Four jobs in recent years. He was strongly linked to Georgia Tech last year before the Yellow Jackets decided to elevate Brent Key. Fritz is a little on the older side, 63, and staying in the South might appeal to him.

Justin Frye, associate head coach/offensive line coach, Ohio State

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line coach Justin Frye watches warm ups prior to the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

The first of two IU alums on this list, Frye played at Elwood High School before setting what was then a program-record 45 consecutive starts for an offensive lineman.

As a coach, he’s worked at Florida, Temple, Boston College, UCLA and, most recently, Ohio State. Those last two stops are particularly interesting, as they’ve allowed Frye to work and study under Chip Kelly and Ryan Day, two of the modern game’s foremost offensive minds. If Indiana wants to vet up-and-coming assistants, Frye’s name should be on the list.

Charles Huff, head coach, Marshall

Marshall head coach Charles Huff walks the sideline against Notre Dame during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Marshall won 26-21. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

An accomplished position coach and recruiter at several bigtime stops, Huff has had Marshall in the bowl picture since his arrival in Huntington. Huff’s bonafides as both a recruiter and developer of talented players was built across stops with Maryland, Penn State, Mississippi State, Alabama and the Buffalo Bills, among others, and at just 40, he’s got an age profile that might appeal to Indiana.

The big knocks against Huff? There aren’t many. He does have fewer seasons as a head coach than some others on this list, and even if the Thundering Herd do bowl this season, this is his worst regular-season record across the past three years.

Sean Lewis, offensive coordinator, Colorado

Despite his midseason demotion from playcalling duties in Boulder, Lewis should be an in-demand coach this winter. Before he joined Deion Sanders for the Coach Prime project, Lewis spent five years as head coach at Kent State from 2018-22, leading the Golden Flashes to two bowl appearances in five years.

Lewis finished just 24-31 in Kent, but 19-17 in conference play, in one of the most challenging jobs resources-wise in the MAC. His time at Colorado also exposed his impressive offense to Power Four competition, and Lewis got an up-close look at Sanders’ aggressive NIL-plus-portal approach to roster building.

Sherrone Moore, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach/interim head coach, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines interim head coach Sherrone Moore against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland on Nov. 19, 2023.

A one-time offensive guard for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma, Moore has worked his way up the coaching ladder, working with tight ends and linemen, and coordinating run games. He was named co-offensive coordinator at Michigan in 2021, and full OC this year, and he’s won respect for his handling of interim head-coaching duties in the wake of Jim Harbaugh’s suspension.

Moore’s resume should make him one of college football’s up-and-coming offensive minds. Can any Michigan assistant clear the Wolverines’ ongoing scouting scandal sufficiently enough to be a candidate for a Power Four job this season?

Dan Mullen, former head coach, Mississippi State and Florida

If you want a coach who’s won in a job of similar stature in its own Power Four conference, Mullen is your man.

He turned Mississippi State into a perennial bowl team between 2010-17, with five wins in seven tries in that stretch. Mullen’s offenses helped build some of the best seasons in Bulldogs’ history, making Mississippi State a much tougher out in the hypercompetitive SEC West.

But after consecutive 10-win seasons at Florida, following his move east, Mullen limped out of Gainesville after a 5-6 2021 campaign, amid criticisms of his effort and effectiveness on the recruiting trail. Does he have the energy to hit another rebuild with the same verve?

Barry Odom, head coach, UNLV

Oct 21, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom embraces UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) after the Rebels defeated the Colorado State Rams 22-20 at Allegiant Stadium.

For years a central figure on Missouri’s defensive staff, Odom eventually took over for Gary Pinkel in 2015. He led Missouri to bowl berths in his second and third seasons, before he was fired following a 6-6 fourth year.

Odom spent three strong seasons as defensive coordinator for Sam Pittman at Arkansas before returning to a head job this offseason. He won a share of the Mountain West regular-season title with the Runnin’ Rebels in his first season in 2023. Would Indiana be comfortable with another defense-first coach, or do the Hoosiers want someone with more offensive focus?

Antwaan Randle El, wide receivers coach, Detroit Lions

Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El talks with media during at the Lions practice facility in Allen Park on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Among IU football’s most revered former players, Randle El went on to a successful professional career before working for several years in television and other athletic capacities. He began coaching in 2019 as an offensive assistant in Tampa Bay, before landing in Detroit with Dan Campbell.

There are a handful of questions that would follow Randle El through the interview process — primarily his relatively light resume, and in particular whether he’d be interested in swapping the NFL for college, with added recruiting responsibilities and more coaching restrictions. At very least, Dolson ought to see if Randle El will discuss his thoughts on the job more generally, as an alumnus with tremendous gravitas in the game.

Jon Sumrall, head coach, Troy

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall reacts after a play during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

The Huntsville, Ala., native has strong ties to the South, but some of his best work as an assistant before taking the Troy job came at Ole Miss and Kentucky, two programs familiar with what’s required to punch above your weight in a bigtime conference.

Sumrall has excelled since arriving in Troy, competing for the Sun Belt Conference title in each of his first two years. That said, a lot of his experience is in the South. Would he want to come north to the Midwest, where he might need to lean on staff for some early relationship building? And would Indiana be able to convince him to trade a successful program that could open SEC doors at some point for a rebuild in Bloomington?

Kane Wommack, head coach, South Alabama

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack reacts to a play during the game against Tennessee on Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.

The most familiar potential hire on this list by some distance. Wommack served as Allen’s linebackers coach in 2018, and as his defensive coordinator across hugely successful seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Wommack parlayed that into the South Alabama job, where he’s 6-6 this season and could possibly land the Jaguars a second bowl appearance in as many seasons. Wommack would probably retain meaningful internal support, though it’s worth saying he’s already at one of the best jobs in his conference, and if he wants to stay south and wait for an SEC or ACC job, that might make sense for him too. Indiana should, at bare minimum, make the call.

