New IU football coach Curt Cignetti: 'Purdue sucks, but so does Michigan and Ohio State'

New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti didn't hold back on IU's top rival when he was introduced at tonight's men's basketball game against Maryland.

During a timeout, Cignetti spoke to the crowd and received a standing ovation.

"I don't plan on taking a back seat to anybody," Cignetti said. "Purdue sucks, but so does Michigan and Ohio State! Go IU!"

After Tom Allen was fired on Sunday, IU moved quickly and hired Cignetti away from James Madison. Cignetti was introduced earlier in the day on Friday.

