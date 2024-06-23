IU divers go 1-2-3 in men's 3m springboard, send Andrew Capobianco, Carson Tyler to Paris

Andrew Capobianco is heading to his second Olympic Games and Carson Tyler to his second Olympic event.

The Indiana University divers finished first and second, respectively, on 3-meter springboard during Sunday’s closing day of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Knoxville. Tenn.

Out of 11 Olympic spots, divers with Indiana connections have claimed eight, and by six different divers. IU has placed a diver into every Olympic Games since 1964.

Capobianco completed two lists of six dives each with 971.80 points. Tyler scored 945.75.

(L-R) Andrew Capobianco and Carson Tyler pose with their trophies after the Men's 3M Finals during the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on June 23, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Capobianco missed his fourth dive of finals — a back 3 ½ somersault tuck that was awarded 3s and 2.5s — and had his lead over Tyler shrink to 2.1 points. But he scored 93.60 and 93.10 on his final two dives, earning mostly 8s.

Another IU diver, Quinn Henninger, was third with 870.50. Tyler Downs, who made the team in synchro 3-meter, was fifth with 842.40.

Capobianco, 24, of Holly Springs, N.C., is a former gymnast and son of two former members of the New York Police Department. His father, Mike, is often caught on camera by NBC celebrating dives by his son. Capobianco was a three-time NCAA champion for the Hoosiers.

Capobianco won a silver medal in 3-meter synchro at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with former IU diver Michael Hixon, who retired afterward. Capobianco and Henninger were second to the Purdue team of Greg Duncan and Downs — by less than three points — in a duel for the lone synchro spot.

Andrew Capobianco waves to the crowd before competing in the Men's 3M Finals during the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on June 23, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tyler, 20, of Moultrie, Ga., won 10-meter platform Saturday. He will be the first American in 24 years to compete in both men’s individual diving events at an Olympics.

Mark Ruiz did so in 2000, as did Greg Louganis in 1988, 1984 and 1976.

Besides Capobianco, Tyler, Duncan and Downs, divers making the team include IU graduate Jessica Parratto in synchro 10-meter and Indianapolis native Sarah Bacon in individual and synchro 3-meter.

