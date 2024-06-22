IU diver Carson Tyler wins 10-meter platform at trials, makes US Olympic team

Carson Tyler made the Olympic team, and soon he can make American sports history.

The Indiana University diver won on 10-meter platform Saturday in the U.S. Olympic Trials at Knoxville, Tenn.

IU has now placed a diver into every Olympic Games since 1964.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 22: Carson Tyler competes in the Men's 10M Platform finals during the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on June 22, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Only Tyler secured a place at the Paris Olympics, although the United States could be awarded a second spot.

Tyler, 20, of Moultrie, Ga., finished with 965.45 points, combining scores from Thursday’s semifinal and Saturday’s final. His highest-scoring dive — a back 3 ½ somersault tuck in the fifth round — earned 9.5s from three judges and 90.75 points.

Former Purdue diver Brandon Loschiavo, a 2021 Olympian from Huntington Beach, Calif., was second with 892.30 points.

Third and fourth were Josh Hedberg, 17, of Noblesville, 856.70, and Tyler Wills, 18, of Carmel, 850.30.

Going for a second Olympic berth later Saturday was Sarah Bacon, 27, of Indianapolis, on 3-meter springboard. She made the team Monday in synchronized 3-meter.

Tyler also competes again, trying to make the team Sunday in 3-meter. Through semifinals, he was second to former IU diver Andrew Capobianco but with a 55-point lead over third place.

Tyler could become the third American diver since 1976 to qualify for the Olympics in both individual events, joining Greg Louganis (1976, 1984, 1988) and Mark Ruiz (2000).

The IU diver is coming off a college season in which won NCAA and Big Ten titles on 3-meter and 10-meter, plus medals on 1-meter. His 56 points at NCAAs outscored every other diving team.

Tyler also competed in February’s World Championships at Doha, Qatar.

