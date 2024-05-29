IU basketball's Trey Galloway still recovering from injury, not cleared for summer workouts

BORDEN — Indiana basketball guard Trey Galloway will have to wait a little bit longer to run the floor with his many new teammates.

The Hoosiers start summer workouts on June 3, but Galloway remains sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery.

Galloway suffered a knee injury in practice leading up the team's regular-season finale against Michigan State. He tried to play through the injury and wore a knee brace for the first time, but came out with 11:54 to go in the first half and didn't return.

He missed both IU's game in the Big Ten tournament.

"He's going through rehab," Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said on Wednesday at Huber's Orchard and Wine ahead of an NIL event. "He's not ready to play yet on the floor. We're hoping and thinking he's going to back once the season starts."

Galloway along with longtime teammate Anthony Leal were the first two players to announce they were coming back to IU for the 2024-25 season. They made the announcement at Assembly Hall when they addressed the crowd on senior day.

"The last four years have been the best time of my life, I wouldn't trade it for anything, but I don't think it's quite time for me to end that," Galloway said. "I'll be coming back next year to play for the best fans in the country, best place in Assembly Hall and the best coach in the country. I'll be back next year, let's do it."

Woodson is hoping the depth IU added in the backcourt — the team signed Myles Rice (Washington State), Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford) and Luke Goode (Illinois) — will allow Galloway to play his more natural position off the ball.

"We had to make Gallo a point guard," Woodson said on Wednesday. "Gallo did a hell of a job for us. He grew in the area of trying to handle the ball and make plays not only himself, but for his teammates."

Galloway averaged 10.8 points and a career-best 4.8 assists per game while playing 34.2 minutes (30 starts). He's improved playmaking ability helped the Hoosiers win their final four regular season games. He had double-digit assists in two of those wins.

