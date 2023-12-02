IU basketball vs. Maryland player ratings: Trey Galloway steps up with Xavier Johnson out

IU basketball got its 2023-24 Big Ten campaign off to a flying start with a 65-53 win over Maryland on Friday night at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0) were without starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who was sporting a walking boot (and a leopard-print shirt and leather pants; Rating: 2.0).

There was a lot to like in this one vs. the Terrapins (4-4, 0-1).

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Kel'el Ware — Continued his red-hot shooting, hitting his first five shots from the field, including a 3, to lead IU with 12 first-half points. His length was a nice deterrent to Maryland rim attacks and helped get Maryland's best player Julian Reese in foul trouble. He finished with 18 points (8-of-12 shooting) with a team-high 14 rebounds. It was interior bucket that ended a late Maryland 10-0 run, and he was had a +/- rating of +20. Rating: 7.5

∎ Malik Reneau — Once again plagued by foul trouble, he only played eight first-half minutes. But they were productive eight minutes: 7 points (3-of-3 shooting), 3 rebounds, 2 assists and hit his first 3 of the season. When he's in the game, IU likes to run its offense through him, he was just not on the floor long enough (19 minutes, Anthony Walker played 21 in comparison). IU is better when he's on the floor. Rating: 5.5

Indiana University's Trey Galloway (32 shoots over Maryland's Jahari Long (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

∎ Trey Galloway — He did a little bit of everything, stepping into the role as primary ball-handler with Xavier Johnson out. He had five assists and four rebounds in the first half and did a good job of breaking Maryland's press and attacking in transition. He also blocked a Jordan Geronimo 3 in the first half. He continued to attack the rim in the second half, with a number of layups out in transition. He finished with 12 points, six rebounds and tied a career high with six assists. He was at the heart of all IU did well Friday night. Rating: 9.0

∎ Mackenzie Mgbako — We've been critical in this space re: Mgbako's effort. No issues in this one. Offensive rebounds is an effort stat. He had three in the first half and bought IU extra possessions with his hustle. He showed off his offensive potential with a corner 3 and then a twisting, contested jumper to give IU a 15-point lead, 39-24. He stayed active in the second half and had a steal that ended with Galloway bucket. He finished with 13 points (4-of-9 shooting), seven rebounds and three assists. The highly touted freshman seems to be finding his footing. Rating: 7.0

∎ Gabe Cupps — Got the start with Xavier Johnson in a walking boot, but the freshman guard struggled a bit with Maryland's quick, bigger guards. He dove on floor for loose ball early on, much to crowd's delight, but two fouls limited his first-half impact. He got a steal on inbounds pass that led to two Mgbako free throws, but he didn't score or have an assist in his 24 minutes, but was a +13, so not a disaster. Rating: 5.0

BENCH

∎ CJ Gunn — The first off the bench for Cupps, he showed good defensive activity to get two steals, the second leading to a sequence that resulted in a Kaleb Banks putback. He got another steal in the second half and pushed it ahead to Galloway for a transition layup and 23-point IU lead. He missed all four of his field goal attempts, but his defense was a boost with Johnson out. Rating: 5.0

∎ Kaleb Banks — He was doing Kaleb Banks things, which means hustle and energy. He was 1-of-5 from the field and had three rebounds and two assists. Rating: 5.0

∎ Anthony Walker — He played more minutes with Reneau in foul trouble and he was responsible for six of IU's 11 bench points. He had back-to-back buckets in the second half to keep Maryland from making a run. Rating: 6.0

∎ Payton Sparks — His hustle and banging on the glass will get him trips to the line, but he's not making them. Sparks was 1-of-4 from the free-throw line and is 3-for-14 on the season from the charity stripe. He missed both free throws and then fouled Julian Reese on an and-1 that helped fuel a 10-0 Maryland run. Rating: 3.5

∎ Anthony Leal — The seldom-used former Mr. Basketball winner got eight minutes with Johnson out injured. He had one assist and missed his only shot (a 3). Rating: 4.0

