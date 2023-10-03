Advertisement

IU basketball vs. Kentucky returns, and fans of both teams react: 'Great news'

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read

IU-UK is back!

Indiana basketball will resume playing Kentucky in 2025-26 season, both schools announced Tuesday. Two of the four games in the series will be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington, one at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and one at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The last time these teams met in a regular-season game, at Bloomington in 2011, Christian Watford lifted IU to a victory over then No. 1-Kentucky on a last-second shot.

The teams have split NCAA tournament games since, most recently IU winning in 2016.

Back to this season: IU vs. Purdue will air on Peacock, Fox in 2023-24

Fans of both schools are eager to get the rivalry back on track.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Kentucky returns, fans of both teams are happy