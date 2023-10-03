IU basketball vs. Kentucky returns, and fans of both teams react: 'Great news'

IU-UK is back!

Indiana basketball will resume playing Kentucky in 2025-26 season, both schools announced Tuesday. Two of the four games in the series will be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington, one at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and one at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The last time these teams met in a regular-season game, at Bloomington in 2011, Christian Watford lifted IU to a victory over then No. 1-Kentucky on a last-second shot.

The teams have split NCAA tournament games since, most recently IU winning in 2016.

Fans of both schools are eager to get the rivalry back on track.

14 years later, Indiana & Kentucky will play each other once again. Last time these two met, history was made #iubb pic.twitter.com/tS2lfTPnwt — Hayden Smith (@HaydenSmithPxP) October 3, 2023

They better split up the IU/UK tickets at Lucas Oil 50/50 from half court to half court like they used to at the RCA Dome. Those environments were the absolute best! #iubb pic.twitter.com/i15xZzOUsM — Martha (@TheMopLady) October 3, 2023

Don’t care about the locations. The fact we get iu uk back is great news — Indiana Sports Fan 2.0 (@reversejackfan2) October 3, 2023

Looks like the Kentucky/indiana series is revived. Let’s hope their fans can behave themselves this time around lmao — ATWildcats (@ATWildcats) October 3, 2023

personally, I grew up having a bet with some friends that the loser of the Indiana-Kentucky game had to wear their rival’s clothes to school the next day if you lost



it runs deeper, to me — fred (@Red_Dead_Fred) October 3, 2023

I’m glad to see UK is going to be giving IU relevance once again. They desperately needed it — Matt (@mat1y_p) October 3, 2023

I actually think the Kentucky and Indiana series was at its best when the games were played in Indianapolis and Louisville….. happy the series is back. — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) October 3, 2023

That's fantastic. And Cal will be long by 2028-29, so he doesn't have to worry about coming back to Assembly. #iubb https://t.co/ZonBllrsH1 — Tony Adragna (@CoachAdragna) October 3, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Kentucky returns, fans of both teams are happy