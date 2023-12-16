IU basketball vs. Kansas player ratings: Trey Galloway's career-day not enough vs. No. 2

After heavy losses to UConn and Auburn, IU desperately needed to get something out of its nonconference schedule. Enter a chance vs. No. 2 Kansas into a frenzied Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers (7-3) led for most of the game — and by as many as 13 points — but the Jayhawks rallied, sending IU to a 75-71 loss Saturday afternoon.

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Kel'el Ware — He opened the game with a nice two-man game with Malik Reneau, but was kept pretty much under wraps in the first half (5 points, 2-of-6 shooting). His putback slam brought some juice to Assembly Hall. He hoovered up rebounds, grabbing a game-high 15 (12 on the defensive glass), but he finished 3-of-12 from the field. Rating: 6.0

∎ Malik Reneau — He had an efficient first half with 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting, including 2-for-2 from behind the arc. But once again, foul trouble limited his court time. He picked up a second foul on questionable call bodying up Hunter Dickinson with 7 minutes left in the first half that sent him to the bench. He got a third foul with 17:31 left on another iffy call and went back to the bench. When on the floor, as IU often has this year, it ran its offense through Reneau but that efficiency he showed in the first half vanished in a 2-for-9 second half. He finished with 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Rating: 6.0

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) is fouled by Kansas' Elmarko Jackson (13) during the first half of the Indiana versus Kansas men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

∎ Trey Galloway — IU's senior leader set the tone early and was aggressive from the tip. He scored a game-high 13 points in the first half, all from attacking the rim. He was 6-of-8 from the floor, finishing his first half output with his trademark floater in the lane. In the second half, he drilled two 3s and continued to attack the basket, finishing with a career-high 28 points before fouling out with 7 seconds left. His rating would be higher if not for a game-high five turnovers. Rating: 8.5

∎ Mackenzie Mgbako — The freshman continues to progress and showed confidence in his offensive game. His aggressive drives to the bucket produced layups and free throws. He stepped into a 3 in transition that capped a 7-0 run for an 11-point lead and got Assembly Hall rocking. He was quieter in the second half (hit a 3) as fouls started to pile up. He finished with 14 points and five rebounds (all on the defensive end). You can see the five-star talent starting to come out. Rating: 7.0

∎ Gabe Cupps — He once again ran the point with Xavier Johnson sidelined. He did a good job staying in front of Jayhawks guards and jumped the passing lane a few times for steals. He kept a cool head and had a strong take and finish to stop a 9-1 KU run late. The box score (2 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds) belies a steady performance from the freshman against an elite opponent. Extra credit for just one turnover. Rating: 6.5

BENCH

∎ Kaleb Banks — He provided some energy and solid defense in the first half, but was one of the many Hoosiers saddled with foul issues. He picked up four in 16 minutes. He didn't score or grab a rebound. Rating: 4.0

∎ Anthony Walker — He had a few aggressive takes in the first half that earned him two trips to free-throw line (3-of-4). He had some good box outs, finishing with three defensive rebounds. He accounted for all of the bench scoring (3 points). Rating: 5.0

∎ CJ Gunn — Only got 5 minutes after logging at least 15 in the past three games. Rating: N/A

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana vs. Kansas player ratings: Trey Galloway big day not enough