IU basketball in for UNC guard Caleb Love, one of portal's most-sought after transfers

Indiana basketball coaches Mike Woodson and Yasir Rosemond have been in communication with North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, a source confirmed to IndyStar. Peegs.com was first to report the contact.

"He wants to win," Dennis Love, Caleb's father, told IndyStar. "So, he wants to be on a team that plays in a manner that is open, right — not having a clogged lane. Being able to take advantage of his playmaking skills. A situation that allows him to show his skillset. He also wants to be in a situation, where he can be taught, man, improve his efficiency.

"He wants to be coached. He really wants to be coached and really have someone help him get better. And then he obviously wants to be in a situation that allows him to achieve his ultimate dream, his goal — to get to the league."

The league is where IU star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is headed, announcing Friday his intention to declare for the NBA draft after winning Big Ten freshman of the year.

Love is one of the biggest names in the transfer portal. Over three seasons at North Carolina, Love averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 31.7% from deep. He played a key role in North Carolina's run to the 2022 national championship game, though the Tar Heels fell short against Kansas. Despite high expectations entering the 2022-23 season, North Carolina didn't make the NCAA tournament.

Love, a member of the 2020 high school class, was offered by Indiana. He attended Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis and was ranked No. 14 nationally in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Indiana is in need of backcourt players for the 2023-24 season. In addition to Hood-Schifino going pro, Tamar Bates has entered the transfer portal and it's still up in the air whether Xavier Johnson will be granted another year of eligibility.

Indiana has two incoming freshmen guards: Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton. Plus, Trey Galloway, who showed significant growth during the 2022-23 season, along with CJ Gunn.

So far this offseason, IU has already added Ball State forward Payton Sparks from the portal and have four scholarships still available (five if Johnson can't return).

