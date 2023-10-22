IU basketball star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako arrested on pair of misdemeanor charges

BLOOMINGTON – IU basketball freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako was arrested in Bloomington early Sunday morning.

According to an officer at the Monroe County jail, as well as jail records, Mgbako, 18, was booked in at 3:16 a.m. Sunday on a pair of charges: criminal trespass, and resisting law enforcement. Each is a Class A misdemeanor.

Per the jail officer, Mgbako posted bond at 5:25 a.m. and has since been released.

Bloomington police made the arrest. IndyStar has reached out to the Bloomington Police Department for comment.

“IU Athletics is aware of the situation," an athletic department spokesman said. "We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

Mgbako, a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, was originally set to attend Duke, but reopened his recruitment, and picked IU over Kansas.

This story will be updated.

