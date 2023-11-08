IU basketball a work in progress. Mike Woodson knows it: 'I've got a lot of work to do.'

BLOOMINGTON – Trey Galloway summed up the best that could be said of Indiana’s nail-biting 69-63 opening-night victory Tuesday, talking about the moment when it looked most bleak for the Hoosiers.

“I liked our fight,” Galloway said, “when we got down six late in the second half, because you could easily break there and kind of fall apart. We made that run and got back in it with our intensity and defensive energy and our stance.

“I think just knowing that we got guys willing to fight when things aren't going well, I like to see that.”

Doyel: On a night IU honors past, it shows the present needs work in difficult win against FGCU

IU vs. FGCU player ratings: Some debuts much better than others in opener

Mike Woodson’s team got its lip bloodied Tuesday by an old foe, former Penn State coach Pat Chambers rolling back the years with a Florida Gulf Coast team that believed from pillar to post it could win this game.

Indiana (1-0) should’ve expected what it got — the Eagles began the season a KenPom top-150 team expected to compete to win the Atlantic Sun. Whether they do or not, and even without leading scorer and Zionsville grad Isaiah Thompson, they never looked overawed by their surroundings.

To their credit, neither did the Hoosiers, which might seem a strange thing to say until you remember half these scholarship players had never appeared in a regular-season game here before tonight.

IU was always expected to be a work in progress, albeit perhaps not quite this much progress.

Not 11 assists on just 23 made baskets in progress. Not 0.933 points per first-half possession in progress. Certainly not ditching the starting lineup in favor of a smaller five that leaned into a freshman not named Mackenzie Mgbako in progress.

Indeed, if Oregon transfer center Kel’el Ware (13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks) wasn’t the Hoosers’ MVP — he was — then that honor would’ve fallen to Gabe Cupps. The freshman guard from Ohio scored just five points, but he played the game’s last 12 minutes and IU needed all of them, Cupps’ pairing with Xavier Johnson to give the Hoosiers the small-lineup quickness they needed to stop losing Florida Gulf Coast (0-1) shooters when the ball kicked out or reversed.

“I’ve followed this kid a long time now. That’s why he’s in an Indiana uniform,” Woodson said. “He’s a winner.”

IU needed all his qualities, tangible or otherwise, to hold off the same Florida Gulf Coast program that sprung this season-opening upset a year ago, that time at Southern Cal.

And while Woodson will have had plenty to praise postgame — Ware, Cupps, four scorers in double figures, that 14-0 run to take the game back under control when it looked like it might be getting away — he’s not without teaching points either.

Indiana looked desperately blunt offensively at times. Newcomers, both freshmen and transfers, struggled to come to grips with Woodson’s switch-everything defense. And there were those 3-point breakdowns, perhaps the defining number on a night when the Hoosiers once again looked too disinterested in the 3-point line while their opponent made good use of it.

Florida Gulf Coast made 13 3s, and outscored the Hoosiers by 27 from behind the arc.

“It was all the miscues on the backside of our defense that we just weren't executing,” Woodson said. “I’ve got to get that fixed and clean it up. We were pretty good the last two years in that regard”

He harped on free throws too, after his team missed 11 of them. But really, Woodson just sort of spent the evening parsing the good and the bad of a team we knew would be imperfect around this time of year.

Did anyone expect them to have to fight so hard just to spare themselves a few blushes on opening night? Maybe not. But even Assembly Hall seemed to figure out the score, both literally and metaphorically, about the same time the Hoosiers did.

Florida Gulf Coast’s lead crested at six, 48-42, when Dallion Johnson hit a 3 with 10:54 left in the second half. Johnson was one of the visitors’ standout performers Tuesday, hitting five 3s and scoring 17 of the Eagles’ 22 bench points. He erupted when that shot went in, and it felt for all the world like the Big Ten was staring down the barrel of another James Madison.

Then Malik Reneau made a driving layup, got fouled and hit his free throw. That’s when the old arena woke up. It won’t have been a secret to these fans their team will be rough around the edges for a while, and it was in that moment as though they decided they were going to simply will the Hoosiers through it.

Ware swiped a steal. The arena pulsed. Xavier Johnson took the ball down and scored on the fast break, four seconds later, and the building roiled. Johnson took a charge, Reneau was blocked before Galloway stuck a second-chance jumper. Fully 16,000 roared. Florida Gulf Coast missed a 3, Johnson did not and Chambers had waited too long to call timeout. His six-point advantage was a four-point deficit and, despite a furious last-minute rally, his team would trail the rest of the way.

Assembly Hall made up its collective mind to ditch the nerves and simply scream Indiana back into the game, and for one night it worked.

“Make no mistake, it was our defense coming down the stretch that got us back,” Woodson said. “The fans got into it and that was very helpful getting us on a roll. That was enough just to bring it home for us.”

And for a while, it will have to be. This team is clearly far from the finished article, in a way the Hoosiers never were last season. That’s to be expected, but expecting it and living through it are probably going to be two different things.

Woodson gets some unusually large gaps between games for November and early December coming up. He has five days now until the Hoosiers face Army, then four more until Wright State. Indiana won’t play from Monday-Sunday the week of Thanksgiving, and then Sunday-Friday the week after that.

There will be ample time for teaching, time Woodson will need to use well. This team has talent, athleticism and, if Tuesday was not a mirage, fight. The rest of it? Time will tell.

"I've got," Woodson said, "a lot of work to do."

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Hoosiers escape FGCU upset bid, have work to do