When IU basketball needs a bucket, it turns to Malik Reneau. And he is delivering.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In the first half of IU’s 78-75 win against Michigan, center Kel’el Ware was the focal point of IU’s offense. Ware scored 11 points in the first 20:14 of the game with a bevy of mid-post fadeaways and finishes near the hoop.

But after making a jumper on IU’s first second-half possession, Ware didn’t score again until there was less than a minute left. The Hoosiers needed someone else to run their offense through (especially with Xavier Johnson still sidelined).

Enter Malik Reneau.

With the game in the balance, Indiana coach Mike Woodson turned to his other starting big man to make plays. Reneau tallied nine points in the final 10 minutes to help guide Indiana past Michigan.

Reneau — who typically set up on the right side of the floor — would get the ball somewhere between the corner and the block, looking to face up or post up. Last year, the left-handed Reneau rarely finished with his right hand, limiting his production.

Reneau made four field goals in the last 10 minutes on Tuesday. The first two saw Reneau set up to go left and use Will Tschetter’s inside leverage against him to spin right and score with his right hand. On the next two buckets, Reneau stepped through Michigan defenders to get to the left side of the rim and score.

“That’s just coach Woodson trusting in me,” Reneau said. “He’s seen me do it multiple times, he trusts in me, and I told the coaching staff if I get on my block and get enough time to go, imma score. He trusted in me, and we kept going back to the block.”

Reneau led Indiana with 15 points on Tuesday. He was coming off his worst outing of the season, one where Reneau only scored 11 points and was limited due to foul troubles.

At 17.1 points per game, Ware is Indiana’s leading scorer. But when it’s time to get a bucket, this team looks toward Reneau.

Ware is more of an off-ball scorer. He catches lobs, is the better shooter of the two big men and is best when he can attack taking less than three dribbles. Reneau has emerged as the guy who can initiate offense for Indiana and create his own shots. The partnership between the pair of post players has yielded fruitful results.

“He’s tremendous,” Reneau said of Ware. “Especially when I’m getting these double teams, he’s getting the solo ones. So he’s taking advantage of his one-on-one advantages and scoring at will.”

Ware and Reneau combined for 28 points as Indiana’s two leading scorers. Both players have scored 10 or more points in all of Indiana’s (7-1, 2-0 Big Ten) eight games. Acting Michigan (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) coach Phil Martelli described Indiana’s size as “overwhelming.”

“When I looked at them, I thought they were a superior — not average — they were a superior interior passing team. … They put the ball in the position where (Reneau and Ware) could get buckets,” Martelli said.

Although he finished without an assist, Reneau was more poised as a playmaker down the stretch. Reneau had four turnovers before going on his scoring tirade. When IU needed it most, Reneau took quality care of the ball. Reneau made quicker decisions out of the post in the second half. He’d make the pass before the assist to create quality looks for the Hoosiers late.

Reneau claims he slowed down late to process the floor better. When he faced up, Reneau read whether the Wolverines were double-teaming or not. If they were, he wanted to get the ball out early. If not, Reneau knew he could attack.

The late surge from Reneau displayed his growth in his second season. Last year, Reneau might not have been capable of making the in-game adjustments he did. He wouldn’t have even had time for trial and error with Trayce Jackson-Davis being IU’s go-to big man. On Tuesday, IU’s coaching staff trusted Reneau to figure it out.

The Hoosiers needed someone to step up in their first true road game of the year, and Reneau answered the call. The showdown had 12 lead changes and 18 ties throughout, meaning there was no breathing room on either side. When Indiana needed someone to feed, Malik Reneau answered the call.

