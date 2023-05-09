IU basketball makes final two for 5-star 2023 prospect Mackenzie Mgbako

And then there were two.

Top-10 2023 prospect Mackenzie Mgbako will decide between Indiana and Kansas, per Andrew Slater, as Mike Woodson inches closer to another big offseason victory.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mackenzie Mgbako’23 @MackenzieMgbako is down to a final 2: Kansas & Indiana pic.twitter.com/TdR0fmjmES — 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) May 9, 2023

Mgbako is one of the highest-ranked high school seniors still uncommitted and visited IU this past weekend. He previously visited Kansas and St. John's, and was scheduled to visit Louisville next week.

Once a Duke signee, Mgbako can play multiple forward spots thanks to his combination of length (6-8) and shooting ability. He would fill multiple needs immediately for the Hoosiers, who have both depth concerns along the wing, and also a clear and present need for greater threat behind the 3-point line. Three of their most prolific outside shooters from a season ago, Miller Kopp (graduation), Tamar Bates (transfer) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (draft) are all gone.

IU offseason reset: How transfers, freshmen will fit in and what else is needed

IU could therefore offer Mgbako not just significant early playing time, but also likely a substantial offensive role as well. The Gladstone (N.J.) Roselle Catholic would be a centerpiece player in Woodson’s dramatic offseason roster rebuild, which has seen the Hoosiers replace four starters while getting longer, arguably more athletic and perhaps less centered on the post that Trayce Jackson-Davis, also now lost to the NBA draft, manned so ably across the last four seasons.

The Hoosiers have already shored up the frontcourt with former top-10 recruit Kel'el Ware from Oregon, Ball State forward Payton Sparks and Miami forward Anthony Walker through the transfer portal this offseason.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball recruiting: Mackenzie Mgbako has IU in final two