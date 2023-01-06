IU basketball blows 21-point lead, loses to Iowa as Race Thompson exits with injury

No. 19 IU basketball built an early 21-point lead on the road at Iowa, only to see if evaporate in a crushing 91-89 loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Here are three reasons IU (10-4, 1-2) let one slip away.

Race Thompson goes down with injury

Thompson, one of Indiana’s most-trusted big men, went down with a leg injury toward the end of the first half. He needed support to leave the court.

Thompson, who has been in the IU program since 2017 (he redshirted his first season), has endured ups and downs during his career. But he developed into a key player for the Hoosiers, not only because of his experience, but also his growth.

IOWA CITY, IOWA- JANUARY 05: Forward Race Thompson #25 of the Indiana Hoosiers is attended to by personnel after an injury during the first half against against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, on January 5, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa.

An in-depth diagnosis of Thompson’s injury hasn’t been announced yet, but it could be a significant hit to IU’s frontcourt rotation if he is out for an extended period of time. Indiana would need far more production from Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau, each of whom has been very inconsistent.

It also continues IU’s bad injury luck this season. Xavier Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury against Kansas.

Thompson was 4-for-4 from the field with nine points and three rebounds when he got injured.

Kris Murray goes off

The departure of Thompson hurt Indiana’s ability to contain Iowa star Kris Murray. He torched the Hoosiers for 30 points. He shot 11-of-18 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3.

Indiana had multiple defenders against Murray but was unable to fully neutralize him.

Hoosiers blow big lead

Indiana got off to a scorching hot start, a welcome sign for a team that has struggled in that area. It led by as many as 21 in the first half.

But Iowa whittled away at Indiana's lead. Thompson's exit didn't help IU's cause but it certainly wasn't the only reason for its meltdown. Iowa dominated the second half and helped turn the game in its favor.

IU regained an 84-78 lead with 3:42 left on a Jalen Hood-Schifino layup, but the Hawkeyes finished the game on a 13-5 run.

Hood-Schifino finished with 21 points and nine assists, while Trayce Jackson-Davis led IU with 30 points and nine rebounds.

Iowa 91, Indiana 89

INDIANA (10-4): Jackson-Davis 11-20 8-10 30, Kopp 2-3 2-2 6, Thompson 4-4 1-1 9, Bates 3-9 0-0 8, Hood-Schifino 6-13 4-6 21, Galloway 2-4 2-4 6, Geronimo 4-6 0-3 9, Reneau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 17-26 89.

IOWA (9-6): Murray 11-18 5-7 30, Rebraca 7-11 5-6 19, Perkins 3-12 4-4 10, Ulis 0-1 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 4-9 6-6 16, Sandfort 4-9 2-2 11, Bowen 1-4 0-0 2, Dix 1-1 0-0 3, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 22-25 91.

Halftime—Indiana 50-40. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-15 (Hood-Schifino 5-8, Bates 2-4, Geronimo 1-1, Galloway 0-1, Kopp 0-1), Iowa 7-19 (Murray 3-6, C.McCaffery 2-6, Dix 1-1, Sandfort 1-4, Perkins 0-2). Fouled Out_Rebraca. Rebounds_Indiana 31 (Jackson-Davis, Kopp 9), Iowa 35 (Murray, Rebraca 10). Assists_Indiana 21 (Hood-Schifino 9), Iowa 16 (Perkins, Ulis 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 23, Iowa 19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: