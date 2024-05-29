IU basketball adds nonconference home game vs. South Carolina to 2024-25 schedule

BLOOMINGTON – IU announced the addition of South Carolina to its 2024 nonconference schedule Wednesday, adding depth to a November-December slate headlined by the Hoosiers’ trip to Battle 4 Atlantis.

Indiana had been seeking a meaningful home game for its nonconference schedule, with The Bahamas-based Atlantis expected to command much of Mike Woodson’s attention. In South Carolina, the Hoosiers add an opponent that won 26 games last season, and grabbed a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Insider: 3 years into NIL, IU among best in basketball resources, punches above weight in football

Insider: IU recruiting focus back in-state after years looking beyond Indiana's borders

Lamont Paris’ team authored one of the SEC’s great turnarounds last winter, after winning just 11 games and four in conference in his first season in Columbia. The Gamecocks finished nine games better off, 13-5, in SEC play in Paris’ second year. Home wins against Mississippi State and Kentucky and a road upset of Tennessee headlined their efforts.

IU will host South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 16, near the end of the second week of the season. Based on the layout of the calendar and prior scheduling behavior it will likely be Indiana’s fourth or fifth nonconference game.

Given the compressed three-games-in-three-days Atlantis format, there’s a chance the Hoosiers will have completed as many as nine of their 11 allotted nonconference games by the end of November, making it both a pivotal and a fascinating month as Woodson pulls together his new-look roster after a successful spring combing the transfer portal.

IndyStar understands IU’s game with South Carolina is scheduled as a one-off, with no plans for the Hoosiers to go back in the other direction at any point. Financial terms of the game contract were not available as of press time.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball adds home game vs South Carolina to 2024 schedule