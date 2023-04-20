Itzulia Women 2023 Route Map

The second edition of Itzulia Women will offer the peloton a 370.2km race spread across three days of racing from May 12-14 in Spain.

This edition will include seven categorised mountain passes - one category 1, two category 2, and four category 3 - for a challenging event suited to the best climbers on the Women's WorldTour.

Stage 1: Etxebarria to Markina-Xemein, 122.2km

Itzulia Women 2023 Stage 1 Profile

The opening stage begins in Etxebarria with back-to-back ascents beginning at the 50km-mark of the race. The categorised ascents, Gontzagaraigana and Urkaregi passes, are followed by a descent into the finish where the fight for the stage win and first yellow jersey will happen in Markina-Xemein.

Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amurrio, 133.2km

Itzulia Women 2023 Stage 2 Profile

After a relatively quiet start, the peloton will reach the first categorised mountain pass at La Tejera. The race will undulate and descend into the intermediate sprints and their time bonuses will be important for the overall classification. A steep climb over the Malkuartu is followed by a 5km descent toward the finish that could see a breakaway succeed in Amurrio.

Stage 3: Donostia to Donostia, 114.8km

Itzulia Women 2023 Stage 3 Profile

In the most decisive stage of the three days, the peloton will tackle a similar route to the Classica San Sebastian, which includes the Jaizkibel, Gurutze, and the climb up the Murgil wall to Mendizorrotz, followed by a descent and flat-run into Donostia.