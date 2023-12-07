ITV 'unable to uncover' truth about Phillip Schofield affair, review reveals

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

A review into how ITV handled Phillip Schofield's affair has found that the broadcaster was unable to find out the truth despite making "considerable efforts".

The former presenter stepped away from daytime show This Morning back in May of this year after admitting to the affair with a younger colleague.

ITV subsequently commissioned an external review from barrister Jane Mulcahy KC, who has found that "considerable efforts" were made in 2019 to determine whether there was truth to claims of the affair.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

According to the review, “only one person” (a former junior employee) had “any knowledge of an affair between” before it came out publicly earlier this year. The report says that the person only learnt of it in 2021, and did not report it at the time.

“Nor did others report suspicions from much earlier in 2017,” the review adds, Mulcahy saying she wants to "emphasise" recommendations for junior employees to have confidence in raising concerns to senior management.

"I have no doubt that senior management are absolutely wedded to the importance of an open culture," the review adds. "But this culture is still not filtering down to junior employees, many of whom remain convinced that to speak out will have a detrimental impact on their careers."

Getty Images

The review also says there is "no finding of a 'toxic' culture" at This Morning.

Schofield himself “reluctantly declined” to take part in the review over “the risk to his health", the report adds.

"The KC makes it clear that the senior management of ITV and the senior team of This Morning were unaware of the nature of the relationship until PS’s statement in May 2023," said ITV plc's chairman Andy Cosslett in response to the review.

"We also asked the KC to review how we acted towards Person X and the KC has found that the company provided significant support to him."

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

“I hope that the completion of this review allows the team at This Morning to get back to what they do so well – making a brilliant show that entertains and informs millions of viewers every week."

ITV previously confirmed that it had investigated rumours over the affair in 2020, but both parties "repeatedly" denied it.

Schofield previously said he "lost everything" following the revelation and said he believed his career was "over".

Former co-presenter Holly Willoughby departed This Morning herself in October.

