ITV leaves Rugby World Cup viewers confused after final score mix up

ITV got the score wrong at full time

Confusion reigned over the final score of the Rugby World Cup’s opening match after one assistant referee raised his flag for the conversion of Melyn Jaminet’s try while the other kept it down.

ITV’s broadcast of France’s historic win over New Zealand had the final score as 29-13, which was also the case for a number of other outlets around the world.

The confusion arose after Jaminet’s conversion of his own 77th minute try. The ball appeared to be heading in between the posts but veered right at the last second, sending it directly over the top of the right post. This led the English assistant referee duo of Karl Dickson, the former Harlequins scrum-half, and Christophe Ridley to initially disagree. Dickson raised his flag, but Ridley did not.

On the pitch, the decision was immediately clarified that the conversion had in fact gone wide despite the initial difference of opinion, but the sight of one raised flag led a number of broadcasters to ‘award’ France two extra points.

A clarification on the final score:



France 27- 13 New Zealand



🎤 @markpougatch #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/akDclOhnU2 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 8, 2023

A clarification was later issued that the score was in fact 27-13. Around 15 minutes after full-time, ITV also cleared up the incident and explained how it unfolded.

New Zealand’s defeat was their first in the pool stage of a World Cup after 31 successive wins.

Gregory Alldritt, the France No8, was awarded Man of the Match for a titanic display, and he credited the host’s ability to play to the end for the turnaround after going behind just minutes into the game.

“It was a really, really hard game. We were expecting a tough opponent but it’s been a massive game for our team and I am proud to be French tonight,” he said.

“I said before the game that the one who was going to win would be the one who played well for 80 minutes. And we played well for 80 minutes. A great night for us.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.