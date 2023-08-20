ITV children's channel CITV will close in September

ITV/Shutterstock

ITV children's channel CITV will officially close next month after 40 years on air.

The channel, which has been home to a number of iconic shows such as Art Attack, My Parents are Aliens, Danger Mouse and Rainbow, will be decommissioned on September 1 to make room for ITV's new children's streaming service ITVX Kids, which launched in July.

ITV bosses previously revealed that the average amount of broadcast TV minutes of kids' TV channels watched by 4-15 year olds per week has declined by 62% since 2019.

Rex Shutterstock - ITV

Related: Britain’s Got Talent star Jordan Banjo’s show is axed by BBC

"As a consequence of this new streaming approach and responding to the changing ways children and their parents are increasingly accessing content, the CITV broadcast channel will close after the summer holidays on 1st September," the broadcaster told Sky News.

ITVX Kids will take CITV's place and "supercharge" its streaming presence by offering over 1,000 hours of programming, ranging from comedy and gameshows to animation and sports.

Some of the shows that will air on the new channel include Lloyd of the Flies, Lily's Driftwood Bay, Claude, Mumfie and Mystery Lane, as well as Mr Bean, Teletubbies Let's Go, and Bob the Builder.

ITV/Shutterstock

Related: SAS Who Dares Wins axed by Channel 4, but there's a twist

"We're really excited to launch this dedicated destination for kids on ITVX, which will be home to a wealth of content including new series, recognisable brands and existing favourites for a range of ages, all in one child-safe area, with editorial curation to guide viewing," Craig Morris, managing editor of ITVX, said earlier this year.

"The wealth of content will be available to stream for free, with the option for parents to choose ad-free viewing, through a subscription to ITVX Premium."

You Might Also Like