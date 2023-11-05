ITV announces new host for the 2023 Royal Variety Performance

WPA Pool - Getty Images

ITV has announced a new host for this year's 2023 Royal Variety Performance - Bradley Walsh.

This year's festivities at the The Royal Albert Hall in London will be hosted by actor and Blankety Blank presenter Walsh in the presence of members of the Royal Family.

The annual event looks set to be a star-studded affair featuring performances from Cher as well as a special celebration of 100 years of Disney and Britain's Got Talent winner Viggo Venn.

Speaking about hosting the evening, Walsh said: "I am so excited to be presenting this year's show. It's been 30 years this year since I first performed at The Royal Variety Performance, so what an absolute honour to be hosting. The line-up is incredible and I can't wait for you all to see what I have in store."

Headlining this year is legendary singer and actress Cher who is making an appearance to perform a number of tunes from her upcoming Christmas album.

Also on the agenda is an exclusive 100th Anniversary celebration from Disney Theatrical, which will showcase a medley, featuring performances from The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast.

Among the huge list of performers appearing on stage to perform music are McFly, Rick Astley, Zara Larsson, Paloma Faith, Hannah Waddingham, and Melanie C.

The evening, which is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity will also feature the West End casts from Crazy For You, a performance from Beverley Knight with the cast of Sister Act, Argentinian dancing troupe Malevo, and Derren Brown's West End creation Unbelievable.

Not only this, viewers of the event which is set to air on ITV in December, will be treated to stand-up comedy from Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor and Simon Brodkin.

The Royal Variety Performance will be held on November 30 and then air on ITV1 and ITVX in December.

