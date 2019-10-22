It's prediction time for new NBA season

Coming off a historic offseason that saw unparalleled player movement, it really is anybody’s game this season … or is it?

While there is still the China issue, the games are finally here, with familiar faces in new places, sleeper teams and plenty of rookies to be excited about.

Still, our Yahoo Sports NBA experts are in agreement on a few of the season’s biggest storylines, most notably they seem to be all in on the Los Angeles Clippers. And with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George (who is expected to return sometime in November) and some admirable depth, who’s to say they are wrong?

But no matter what happens, it should be an exciting season based on our predictions and league superlatives.

The action starts Tuesday night with the New Orleans Pelicans (without Zion WIlliamson) at the defending champion Toronto Raptors (8 p.m. ET), and the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, vs. the Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET).

Let’s get ready to rumble.

