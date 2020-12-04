It's official: Nick Saban will be back with Alabama for LSU game

Nick Saban’s COVID-19 absence will turn out to be one game.

Saban said Thursday night on his radio show that he’ll be back on the sidelines Saturday when No. 1 Alabama travels to play LSU.

"Yeah, I'll be there," Saban said via Bama Insider. "I think my time is up, so I'm ready to get back in the swing of things. I'm cleared tomorrow to travel with the team."

Alabama announced Nov. 25 that Saban had tested positive for COVID-19. The team was quick to note that Saban had mild symptoms at the time to make the positive test an official positive test. Saban had previously had a false positive ahead of the team’s game against Georgia and was cleared to return on the day of that Georgia game after three consecutive negative tests.

Saban missed the Nov. 28 Iron Bowl win over Auburn after this positive test. The game was the first game Saban had missed in his Alabama career. He said the only other game he had missed as a college football coach was when he was an assistant at San Diego State and wasn’t at a game to attend his dad’s funeral.

Saban watched the Iron Bowl at home and did a phone interview with CBS immediately after the win. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian served as Alabama’s interim coach during the game.

Alabama enters Saturday’s game against LSU as a 29.5-point favorite at BetMGM.

Nick Saban will be back on the sidelines on Saturday night. (Photo by UA Athletics/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: