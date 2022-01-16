It's back! Bills fans rekindle old tradition, throw sex toy on the field during game vs. Patriots

Detroit Red Wings fans throw an octopus on the ice at the start of the playoffs. Buffalo Bills fans threw a sex toy.

You might have forgotten about the weird tradition, in which Bills fans started throwing a sex toy on the field when they played the New England Patriots. Buffalo fans did not forget about it. So as part of the party Saturday night, when the Bills were blowing out the Patriots, someone who snuck the sex toy into the stadium let it fly into the end zone.

It made CBS' broadcast with Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne pointing in confusion, and created one of the funniest still shots you'll find from this NFL season.

Yeah, it's what you think it is, Kendrick.

The Bills were destroying the Patriots in an AFC wild-card playoff game. The fans had a unique way of marking the occasion.