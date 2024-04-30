Itoje could face ban for dangerous tackle

Saracens' Maro Itoje was sin-binned in the first half of Friday's Premiership game at Bath [Rex Features]

England forward Maro Itoje could miss Saracens' Premiership run-in after being cited for a dangerous tackle.

The 29-year-old British and Irish Lion is accused of making head contact with Bath’s Alfie Barbeary in their 15-12 win at the Recreation Ground on Friday.

Itoje, who has won 81 caps for England and five Premiership titles with Sarries, was shown a yellow card for the challenge but the citing officer deemed it a red-card offence after reviewing it.

He faces a tribunal on Tuesday and would likely receive a minimum two-game ban should he be found guilty - which would rule him out of league games against Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks.

Reigning Premiership champions Saracens are second in the table and could well make the play-offs, meaning any ban longer than two matches would rule Itoje out of the knockout matches.