Ito Smith out for season with concussion

Falcons running back Ito Smith will miss the rest of the season with a concussion.

The Falcons announced today that Smith has been placed on injured reserve with the concussion he suffered two weeks ago. Smith is second on the team in rushing with 22 carries for 106 yards this season.

Theoretically, Smith could return for the postseason, but the 1-7 Falcons won’t be there.

The Falcons have also signed offensive lineman Sean Harlow from the practice squad to the active roster. He could provide some depth for the Falcons after offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer was ruled out for Sunday’s game, also with a concussion.