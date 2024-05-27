'It'll be difficult to come back stronger' - Farke

[Getty Images]

Leeds manager Daniel Farke says it will be "difficult to come back stronger" after his side lost 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

Defeat consigns his side to a second season in the second tier and means the Whites have now lost their past three finals at Wembley without scoring and been unsuccessful in all six of their play-off campaigns.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds post-match, Farke said: "As you can imagine, it couldn't be worse. We are suffering a lot in this moment.

"When you come so close after 90 points and a great play-off semi-final, it hurts a lot.

"It's too early to come in with upbeat messages. You have to allow the players to be down but when you look at the bigger picture, there's no need to dwell on this.

"It's more important to take it as extra motivation.

"The supporters deserve a day to celebrate and we feel that pain today. We're disappointed we could not send our fans back with something to cheer about and we're not in the promised land.

"It'll be difficult to come back stronger because we had 90 points this season."

Leeds pushed hard for a second-half equaliser with substitute Daniel James denied by the crossbar and an excellent save from Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy.

"We started on the front foot but I think our decision-making wasn't top class," Farke added. "It felt like we weren't 100% committed to the final pass or shot.

"Our forwards are very young and [Adam] Armstrong, who won it for them, was clinical when his chance came. I won't criticise our offensive lads too much because Joe Rodon could have given Joel Piroe an open goal with a pass and Dan James' shot would normally go in.

"Southampton defended really, really well and were clinical with their chance.

"The only statistic that matters in a final is the score."