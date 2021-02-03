ITK Bowl 2021 Teams: Our athlete-gamer duos are hyped for game day

itk bowl 2021

The ITK Bowl 2021 is kicking off and it’s time for you to meet our teams. Join NFL sportscaster and host Kay Adams as she introduces the duos playing in our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War tournament, sponsored by Pizza Hut.

In this episode, Josiah “Slacked” Berry of the Florida Mutineers and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings met up to discuss background and strategy. Both of them emphasized the importance of communication, particularly Slacked since he’s usually designated as his team’s shot caller.

“I’m kind of like the in-game leader,” Slacked told In The Know and Jefferson about his role. “So I tell the squad what to do, what our goal is and what we need to accomplish while we’re playing. Make sure we’re maintaining that goal and that’s to win.”

Jefferson shared about how he’s been looking up gameplay videos from Call of Duty pros to prepare for the tournament. And hopefully, to find a signature weapon to run.

“To be honest, I like to explore,” Jefferson said. “I be doing my little research, you know … just trying to find that one gun that really set it off.”

Slacked suggested only three guns: the AK-74u, the XM4 and the Krig 6. There are other guns that are powerful and viable, but these particular three are dominating the meta right now.

Both Slacked and Jefferson also had some choice words for their rivals.

“Come on, now,” Slacked said about Henry Ruggs III’s call out. “He could talk all the trash, he can say this and that. Once we get on them sticks, it’s a whole different story.”

“Ricky was talking trash, I’m not sure why,” Slacked said about Atura. “He’s clearly the coach for a reason… Got more championships than all of my teammates and I’m about to add another one after we’re done with this.”

Next up are Colt “Havok” McLendon and Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Havok is an ITK Bowl veteran who competed in last year’s competition in Miami. In that light, Claypool happily deferred to his partner’s game plan.

“I’m going to be running whatever my teammate has to offer,” Claypool said. “So I’m going to be listening to him and what tactics he has and what perks he’s running.”

“The number one rule is we definitely have to play together,” Havok replied. “We can either have two ARs [assault rifles] and sit back and be real nerdy with it. Or we can pull out subs [submachine guns] and be aggressive and as long as we’re together getting trades, I think that’s the easiest way to go.”

Havok and Claypool both seem ideally paired in temperament. Both were hesitant to start trash talk but said they’re happy to finish it.

“I’m excited to see what happens,” Claypool said. “I think we got a pretty much match-up off rip. Just depends on who we play on the first round, second round, but I think we got it.”

Stay tuned for more interviews with the duo teams competing in ITK Bowl 2021!



You’ll be able to watch the tournament on Feb. 5 at 5:00 p.m. EST on our livestream page.

