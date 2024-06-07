Ithaca College’s Slywka signs with Indianapolis Colts

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One Ithaca College football standout has made it to the NFL.

(Photo Courtesy: @IthacaBomberFB)

Ithaca College’s Derek Slywka is one step closer to an NFL dream. The All-American defensive back has signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a wide receiver, following an impressive tryout at the team’s veteran mini-camp. After 3 seasons with the Bombers, Slywka drew the attention of NFL scouts. Back in April, the 2023 D3football.com Region 2 Defensive Player of the Year and Cliff Harris Award Finalist earned invitations to the rookie mini-camps of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Following the Spring camps, Slywka’s on field ability grabbed the attention of the Colts franchise, earning him another opportunity. Slywka’s ability was no secret to teams in NCAA Division III, as he amassed a career; 119 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 30 passes defended, and 4 blocks.

In 2023, Slywka closed his Bombers career with a major statement. The Region’s Defensive Player of the year recorded 51 total tackles and career-highs in interceptions (6), passes defended (16), and blocks (2). Slywka’s 16 passes defended accounts for the 2nd best mark in program history.

Slywka will now compete for a spot on the Colts pre-season roster, as training camp approaches. Stick with 18 Sports, as Derek Slywka chases down an NFL Dream.

