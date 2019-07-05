Itching powder, henchmen and car tows: Historic Tour de France cheating makes Lance Armstrong look like a choirboy

1903 winner Maurice Garin would ride around with a gang to chuck opponents off their bikes - AFP

It would be fair to say the Tour de France has had the odd brush with controversy down the years. In the last quarter of a century alone we have had the Festina scandal, Operacion Puerto, Floyd Landis’ not-so-miracle ride on stage 17 of the 2006 Tour, Lance Armstrong’s downfall... The list goes on and on.

What more recent fans of the sport might not realise is that cheating at Le Tour did not start and end with doping. Doping has been ever-present, certainly - from strychnine and cocaine in the early days to EPO and testosterone now - but The Tour has a much more varied and colourful history of cheating than that. It was like the Wild West in the early days.

Maurice Garin, winner of the first Tour back in 1903, made Lance Armstrong look like a choirboy. Although teams were outlawed back then, Garin, a chimney sweep by trade, rode around with a gang called ‘La Francaise’ and use them like henchmen. When one of his fellow riders, Fernand Augereau, said he quite fancied a go at winning that day, Garin had one of his goons knock him off his bike. After Augereau had the audacity to remount and catch back up to the group, Garin had him knocked down again, then got off himself, took hold of Augereau’s bike and jumped up and down on his wheels. The Tour’s organisers, keen to sell newspapers and turn the riders into folk heroes, did not bat an eyelid, despite this happening in front of spectators.

Even they had to act the following year, though. The 1904 edition has got to have been the dirtiest of all time. Not only were riders doping and boozing, there were allegations they incited their supporters to attack rivals with sticks, throw tacks, nails and broken glass on the roads, put itching powder in their rivals’ shorts, and even take tows from motor bikes and motor cars.

And not the modern type of towing either. They were in the habit of trailing a thin piece of wire behind a motor car, with a cork attached to the other end which they would stick in their mouths. Twelve cyclists in total, including the top four in the general classification, were eventually disqualified that year.

The Tour only narrowly survived. The circulation boost to the organisers’ newspaper, L’Auto, proved too good to ignore, though. As did the temptation to cheat.

Not all of it was strictly illegal. Discussions around morally ‘grey’ areas are not just a modern phenomenon. Home favourites would tacitly encourage spectators to push them up climbs while publicly criticising the practice. Or use the media to whip fans into a frenzy. In 1950 Italian legend Gino Bartali found himself hauled off his bike after he got into a spat with the 1947 winner Jean Robic, while a couple of decades later Eddy Merckx famously suffered a punch to the kidneys on the Puy de Dome after dominating the Tour for one year too many.

Robic was never far from controversey. He was once ccused of throwing an aluminium feeding bottle at a rival. “I would never have done that,” he protested. “If I had done so and I’d hit the target he would have been dead”. It turned out Robic used to take lead-filled bottles from team helpers at the summit of big climbs to make his bike heavier for the descent.

In recent years, with live television coverage and millions eyeballs watching their every move, cheating has become harder to pull off. But rumours persist. The idea that pro cyclists might hide electric motors in their bikes - motor doping - was dismissed as a far-fetched until a Belgian girl was discovered to be using one at the cyclocross world championships a couple of years ago.