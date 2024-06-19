Itawamba AHS girls hoops emphasizing the little things

FULTON – The Itawamba AHS girls experienced a lot of turnover this offseason, but expectations remain high.

IAHS graduated five seniors from last year’s team and had their leading scorer transfer out. The Indians bring back two seniors, three juniors and 10 underclassmen.

Even with a young team on paper, coach Anna Porter thinks that, by gaining experience in the summer and building momentum, this team can surprise people.

“I'm overall excited about it. I don't underestimate it,” she said. “I think we can come out, especially by Christmas for some experience, you know, leading up to that and do what we're capable of doing.”

Getting to that point will take improved fundamentals. They were a point of emphasis in a 31-30 loss to New Hope during summer league play at Itawamba Community College on Tuesday.

Porter felt that, with better fundamentals, the Indians could have not only won, but done so convincingly.

“We talked about no paint touches on the defense, keep them out of the paint. We let them get in the paint as many times as they wanted to in the first three quarters,” she said. “Boxing out and then pursuing the basketball on the rebound instead of sitting and waiting on it to come through.”

One of Itawamba’s five upperclassmen led the way in scoring. Junior Carly Shells had a team-high nine points and got off a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Fundamentals remain a point of emphasis among the players this summer.

“The little things do matter because we're always talking about it,” Shells said. “We just have to do the little things right, and we'll get better at doing them as the season goes on.”

The Indians are coming off an 18-8 campaign where it finished second in Region 1-4A to eventual state champion Tishomingo County. The Indians fell in the second round of the state tournament to Choctaw Central, which went on to the state semifinals.

“Small things make great teams,” Porter said. “If we can clean up the small things and put emphasis on those and do them in ballgames, it's gonna make a whole lot better turnouts in the long run.”