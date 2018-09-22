Italy's Ballerini wins Memorial Marco Pantani

Milan (AFP) - Italy's Davide Ballerini of the Androni-Sidermec team won the Memorial Marco Pantani race on Saturday ahead of next week's road world cycling championships in Austria.

France's David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ was second followed by Italian Francesco Gavazzi, also of Androni, after the 199km ride from Cesenatico on Italy's Adriatic Coast, to Castrocaro Terme.

Italian cycling star Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain-Merida attacked late but was caught in the final kilometre, finishing outside the top ten in his final race before the world championships in Innsbruck.

Nibali, 33, who has won all the Grand Tours including the Tour de France in 2014, has struggled for form this season.

Colombian climbing specialist Nairo Quintana of Movistar -- who won the 2014 Giro d'Italia and the 2016 Tour of Spain -- finished seventh just ahead of Irish Team Sky rider Eddie Dunbar.