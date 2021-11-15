Italy in World Cup play-offs after Northern Ireland stalemate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
Roberto Mancini will have to take Italy through the play-offs if his team are to reach the 2022 World Cup (AFP/Paul Faith)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Italy will have to get through the play-offs if they are to return to the World Cup after a goalless draw at Northern Ireland on Monday allowed Switzerland to pip them on the final day of qualifying.

Roberto Mancini's European champions, who started the night top of Group C on goal difference, knew that they needed to match the Swiss' result against Bulgaria if they wanted to qualify directly for next year's tournament in Qatar.

However their uninspiring stalemate at Windsor Park and Switzerland's 4-0 win in Lucerne saw Italy give up first place and the group's sole guaranteed World Cup spot at the last.

That leaves the Azzurri in the November 26 draw for March's play-offs, from which they famously failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after a miserable aggregate defeat to Sweden.

"Right now it is what it is, we struggle to score goals, we always have control of the play... It's a shame because the group should have been finished before this match," Mancini told RAI.

However Mancini insisted he was confident his team would be in Qatar despite a series of underwhelming displays in qualifying since winning Euro 2020.

Italy had won their first three games in March but followed that up with four draws and a thumping of minnows Lithuania -- missing a penalty in both of their draws with the Swiss.

"We missed two penalties in the two key matches, that means that we had things under our control, but if you don't create chances you're going to find yourself in difficulty," added Mancini

"I have faith, let's see in March, but we might even win it."

- Uninspired Italy -

Mancini, who had to face the final two qualifying fixtures without important players like captain Giorgio Chiellini, first-choice striker Ciro Immobile and key midfielder Marco Verratti, made two changes to the side which drew with the Swiss on Friday, bringing in Domenico Berardi to create a more fluid front three and Sandro Tonali in midfield for Manuel Locatelli.

However an attempt to use Lorenzo Insigne in a mobile "false nine" position failed to create much against a Northern Irish side which, cheered on by a passionate Windsor Park crowd, was content to pack the midfield and ferociously close down space without trying much in attack.

Italy didn't help their cause by wasting two chances to break in the 37th and 28th minutes, with poor choices of pass leaving those opportunities ending with a weak Insigne shot and Federico Chiesa being flagged offside.

The first truly good chance of the night fell to Northern ireland four minutes after the break, with Gianluigi Donnarumma doing well to keep out George Saville's well-struck low shot from Jamal Lewis' low pull back.

By that time Noah Okafor had headed the opener in Lucerne and took the Swiss top of Group C, with Ruben Vargas then adding a second just before the hour mark which also levelled the goal difference between the two teams.

Italy meanwhile were still desperately trying to score the goal which would move them back top, given a reprieve by Mario Gavranovic's strike for Switzerland being ruled out for offside.

However they kept bumping up against a green and white wall and Cedric Itten's goal which made it three for the Swiss then left Italy needing to score twice in 15 minutes to reclaim top spot.

There was no fightback, with Leonardo Bonucci even having to clear off the line in the final stages, and Italy were left with the prospect of having to win two play-off matches if they are to return to the summit of the international game next winter.

td/jc

Recommended Stories

  • Northern Ireland stalemate forces Italy into World Cup qualification play-offs

    Conor Washington even had a chance to snatch a famous victory in the closing stages as Northern Ireland frustrated Italy.

  • Soccer-Mancini still confident Italy can qualify for 2022 World Cup

    Italy coach Roberto Mancini was upbeat about his side's chances of playing at the 2022 World Cup despite the European champions missing out on an automatic qualification spot on Monday. Four months on from their Euro 2020 success, Italy's 0-0 draw in Northern Ireland meant Switzerland finished top of World Cup qualifying Group C following their 4-0 win over Bulgaria in Lucerne, condemning Mancini's men to the playoffs. It is the second successive World Cup qualification campaign that Italy have only made the playoffs, with three teams from the 12 involved this time around progressing to Qatar.

  • Neymar ruled out of Argentina clash with thigh pain

    Brazil forward Neymar has been ruled out of his country's World Cup qualifying clash with arch-rivals Argentina with a thigh problem, the Brazilian football confederation (CBF) announced Monday.

  • 5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Italy

    The two sides meet in Belfast on Monday.

  • Lionel Messi to play against Brazil in World Cup qualifying

    Lionel Messi will play for Argentina when his team faces Brazil in a World Cup qualifying match.

  • Former Liverpool and England striker Carroll joins Reading

    Former Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll joined Championship club Reading on a short-term contract on Monday.

  • Italy and England hope to secure World Cup places

    European champions Italy and England can qualify for the 2022 World Cup on Monday but Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will have to wait until next year to battle through the playoffs.

  • Inter Miami roster shake-up begins, club announces moves. Here’s who’s on the list

    The post-season roster shake-up has begun for Inter Miami, the team that launched with so much hype and promise but fell short of expectations for the second year in a row, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference and out of the playoffs.

  • Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president

    The son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi made a rare appearance in public on Sunday to run for president.Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, appeared in an electoral commission video to sign documents at the election center in the southern town of Sebha.He is one of the most prominent - and controversial - figures expected to run for president in the vote next month.The vote was planned to help end years of chaos since a NATO-backed uprising destroyed the Gaddafi regime.Saif al-Islam has not barely been seen for a decade.The only public sight of him in Libya since he was captured during the fighting in 2011 was when he appeared via videolink before a Tripoli court that sentenced him to death for war crimes.Despite the ruling, he never left the mountainous Zintan region and his captors allowed him to walk free.The Gaddafi era is still remembered by many Libyans as one of harsh autocracy, although he has support in former Gaddafi strongholds, analysts say Saif al Islam may not prove to be a front runner.With less than six weeks to go - the rules in the election are still being contested, Gaddafi's formal registration may also cast new questions over the election.

  • ATP Tour Finals 2021: How to watch online and on TV

    All you need to know to take in the season finale

  • ATV driver in Hunterdon fatal crash denies responsibility in wrongful death lawsuit

    Christopher Rafano, 42, of Readington, denies he's responsible for the death of Kevin Hildebrant, 34, in the crash in Clinton Township in 2019.

  • Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough expecting a ‘spicy’ clash with Italy

    Italy need a victory to be sure of their place in Qatar.

  • Refundable 3-Night Beachfront Cabo Deal Includes Food and Drinks

    Are you looking to escape and unwind for a few days? The once sleepy finishing village at the tip of Mexico’s Baja Penninsula, better known as Cabo San Lucas, is known as a booming resort town with its white sandy beaches and stunning natural beauty. Whether you want to kick back and relax on a …

  • Ohio AG sues Facebook for misleading the public

    Ohio attorney general Dave Yost filed suit against Facebook parent company Meta, alleging it misled the public about the potential harm its products can cause.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Yost filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) and Facebook investors, citing the Wall Street Journal's reporting and internal documents leaked by former employee Frances Haugen, acc

  • Ronaldo: Portugal can overcome letdown after qualifying loss

    Cristiano Ronaldo wants Portugal to rebound quickly after the stunning loss that kept the team from securing a spot at next year's World Cup.

  • What all the iconic locations in 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' are like in real life

    "Home Alone 2" was released in 1992, and while many scenes look similar to real locations, some places closed or never existed in the first place.

  • U.S. Senator Leahy won't seek re-election, putting Democratic seat in play

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont on Monday said he will not seek re-election in November 2022, opening up another seat that Democrats will need to aggressively defend if they are to maintain their razor-thin Senate majority. First elected in 1974, Leahy, 81, serves as the chamber's president pro tempore, a position that places him third in line to the U.S. presidency, after Vice President Kamala Harris and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. His retirement could open an opportunity for Democratic Representative Peter Welch to run for Senate.

  • Son of ex-Panama president extradited to U.S. from Guatemala

    Guatemala on Monday extradited a son of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli to the United States, where he and his brother face bribery and money laundering charges linked to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. Luis Enrique Martinelli in the morning boarded an extradition flight bound for the United States, where he is wanted by a federal court in Brooklyn, New York. Luis and his brother Ricardo Alberto Martinelli were arrested in July 2020 in Guatemala City as they attempted to board a flight to Panama.

  • Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Downside Appears Limited - but Sentiment may Remain Subdued until a Positive Catalyst Develops

    Last week The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) released fourth quarter results which disappointed the market. The stock price has been under pressure since March, and has now broken below the $167 level that had previously acted as support. The stocks appear reasonably valued, but sentiment may take time to improve.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/14/2021